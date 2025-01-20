Play the game this way, too, and you’ll soon discover who your favourite characters are to use in the free-to-play online arena shooter.

Keep reading to find out what Marvel Rivals Lord Icons are and how to get them all.

What are Lord Icons in Marvel Rivals?

The proficiency rewards of Mantis in Marvel Rivals. NetEase Games/Marvel

Lord Icons are an unlockable item in Marvel Rivals that you can unlock by mastering the proficiency level of a character.

The Lord Icon shows the character in a fancy new icon that you’ll see when selecting your characters. Other players can see your Lord Icons, too. A perfect show-off item if we ever saw one.

To reach the Lord level of a character’s proficiency, however, will take a solid amount of time – around 15 hours or more – so you need to play the game a lot to unlock the Lord Icons of your favourite Heroes and Villains.

Fortunately, you’ll also unlock some nifty other rewards for each character as you rise from Agent to Knight, Captain, Centurion and, finally, Lord proficiency rank. It’s worth doing.

How to get all Lord Icons in Marvel Rivals

To get all Marvel Rivals Lord Icons, you need to level up each character’s proficiency level to Lord. This will take a long time.

Every time you play as any character, you will earn proficiency XP by completing a set of basic challenges. The challenges for each character appear as though they can be completed as often as you like.

For example, you will earn a chunk of proficiency XP for every hour you spend playing as a character.

You’ll find the list of proficiency challenges on the character screen under the 'Proficiency' tab. You will find the challenges, your progress and what rewards are on offer for each character under the Proficiency tab.

Rocket Raccoon's proficiency challenges in Marvel Rivals. NetEase Games/Marvel

Each time you complete a proficiency challenge, you will automatically earn the XP and they will automatically refresh so you can complete them again.

The proficiency challenges for each character are all similar, with each one having the following set of four:

Play as the character for an hour

Block a set amount of damage/heal a set amount of health/deal a set amount of damage

Earn a set number of KOs/KOs and assists/final hits

Use that character's special ability a set number of times

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read more on Marvel Rivals:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.