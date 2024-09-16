Madfut 25 release date speculation: When will EA FC fan app come out?
A new season of Madfut is on the cards.
While all eyes are on the imminent release of FC 25, speculation and rumours continue to swirl about the release date of the fan-made spin off app, Madfut 25.
Madfut focuses on FC 25’s Ultimate Team blueprint, which involves opening packs of cards and assembling the best team of stars possible. There’s no actual football to be played, unlike the EA Sports games, but there’s a ton of strategy to be deployed as you must nail the right tactics for your squad.
So far, there have been three iterations of the game since 2022 and it continues to be highly popular with players. The 2023/2024 edition scored more than 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store alone.
But a new footy season means a new game is on the cards, so let’s take a look at when we might get our hands on Madfut 25.
When is the Madfut 25 release date? Our speculation
There is currently no confirmed release date for Madfut 25, however it has been confirmed via a TikTok video that it will launch in October 2024.
While a concrete date has not been revealed, we would speculate that it will be somewhere between the beginning and middle of the month. That window is based on the release of last year’s game which landed on 2nd October 2023.
Madfut is always released shortly after FC 25 – which is due on 27th September 2024 – and so early October is a safe bet.
Once the details have been finalised, we’ll update this page.
What do we know about Madfut 25?
As it stands, not a lot. Only minimal information has been revealed about what we can expect from Madfut 25 so far.
Via the same TikTok video above, the game’s creators announced that coming in October was "something you’ve never seen before".
The teaser trailer goes on to state that there are a bunch of new features, including a limited time mode, new card designs, online drafts and fatal modes and an overhaul to the game’s trading system, along with the promise of more features.
Consider our curiosity piqued…
