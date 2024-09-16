So far, there have been three iterations of the game since 2022 and it continues to be highly popular with players. The 2023/2024 edition scored more than 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store alone.

But a new footy season means a new game is on the cards, so let’s take a look at when we might get our hands on Madfut 25.

There is currently no confirmed release date for Madfut 25, however it has been confirmed via a TikTok video that it will launch in October 2024.

More like this

While a concrete date has not been revealed, we would speculate that it will be somewhere between the beginning and middle of the month. That window is based on the release of last year’s game which landed on 2nd October 2023.

Madfut is always released shortly after FC 25 – which is due on 27th September 2024 – and so early October is a safe bet.

Once the details have been finalised, we’ll update this page.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What do we know about Madfut 25?

As it stands, not a lot. Only minimal information has been revealed about what we can expect from Madfut 25 so far.

Via the same TikTok video above, the game’s creators announced that coming in October was "something you’ve never seen before".

The teaser trailer goes on to state that there are a bunch of new features, including a limited time mode, new card designs, online drafts and fatal modes and an overhaul to the game’s trading system, along with the promise of more features.

Consider our curiosity piqued…

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.