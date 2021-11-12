The sound given by this headset is remarkable and one of the best out there, but the cost of this headset makes it one we struggle to recommend when taking everything into account

If you are on the hunt for a new gaming headset, then it will not take long to realise that the amount out there to choose from is high – and it can definitely be a daunting process trying to work out which one is best for you.

And a quick look at prices out there muddies the waters even further as you can buy one for next to nothing, or you could shell out hundreds on one – such as the Logitech Astro A50 Xbox gaming headset.

We break down the ins and outs of the Logitech Astro A50 Xbox gaming headset in our review so you can learn for yourselves whether it is one worth picking up or if you would be better off looking elsewhere.

Jump to:

Logitech Astro A50 Xbox gaming headset review: summary

There is a bit of fiddling to be done to get this working with the Xbox Series X, but once you have done that, you will be greeted with some of the best sounds to come out of a gaming headset that we have heard. Unfortunately, the price of the Logitech Astro A50 Xbox gaming headset is too high to recommend when everything else does not dazzle in quite the same way.

What is the Logitech Astro A50 Xbox gaming headset?

This is a powerful headset that delivers when it comes to the sound that it produces when you use it on your Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One device/PC. It comes with a wireless charging base which means keeping the Logitech Astro A50 charged is quick and simple.

How much is the Logitech Astro A50 Xbox gaming headset?

The Logitech Astro A50 gaming headset with the base station for Xbox costs £299 on the Logitech website, which is definitely on the high end of what you can pay for one. So high that many would likely shy away from it because of it – and you wouldn’t be blamed if you did.

Logitech Astro A50 Xbox gaming headset design

The Logitech Astro A50 Xbox gaming headset features a truly impressive design – and that comes with the box too. The headset is packaged in a fancy box that opens up like a book, and you will likely want that displayed on your shelf alongside the headset itself.

As for the headset itself, it looks great and is durable from the testing that we did with it. It loses points for the square style ear cups – they always look cheap regardless of how they are used – but that is where our problems with the design end with the look of the device itself.

The right earcup is home to the buttons you would expect to be there, so the volume control, mute and power buttons. Here is also the micro USB port on the bottom of the right earcup if you wish to charge it without the base station. All the controls are simple to use and well-placed for clicking with ease.

As for the microphone, it does flip all the way up, and it will auto-mute when you do so – it would have been nice to have the option to detach it, though, especially given the cost of the headset.

Logitech Astro A50 Xbox gaming headset features

The charging base for this headset is smaller than those of other headsets from Logitech, and it is a welcome change. The unit looked good on the shelf before, but it’s even better now that it is more compact and it works just as well – super-fast charging done with ease.

Volume control and muting are easy to do thanks to the handy positioning on the ear cup, and they are all easily reachable and simple to use. While we wish the microphone would detach, it does move well and is easy to mute. Like the sound, the settings for the microphone can be tinkered with while using the app.

Logitech Astro A50 Xbox gaming headset performance

Right out of the box, the sound is amazing with the Logitech Astro A50, and it can be further improved if you play about with the Astro Command Centre.

The noise you get from games is nigh on perfect, with the smallest of noises coming through in crystal clear quality – it really makes whatever you are playing feel like a truly immersive experience. Same too with music. The base levels are strong here, and songs certainly get extra oomph when listening to them through these.

It is let down in other areas, though. Microphones are rarely exceptional with headsets, but we had hoped the price would mean that a decent one was provided here – not so. It is not a bad mic by any stretch of the imagination, but it is lacking, and you would be right to expect better from this.

Logitech Astro A50 Xbox gaming headset setup

There are some fiddly settings you will need to work through to get the Logitech Astro A50 sounding perfect on your Xbox, and you will need to download an app on the console to do so, but other than that, it is just a case of plugging it in. Once the settings have all been sorted, it then works instantly and saves your settings.

Our verdict: Should you buy the Logitech Astro A50 Xbox gaming headset?

If we were just talking about the sound produced, then this would get the highest recommendation we have given for a gaming headset, but the Logitech Astro A50 has issues, and the biggest is the price which is way too high for what you get. The mic needs work, the design is not the best out there, and you can definitely get better, or at least almost as good with the sound, for cheaper.

Review scores:

Set-up: 4/5

4/5 Design: 4/5

4/5 Features: 4 / 5

4 / 5 Performance: 3.7 / 5

3.7 / 5 Value for money: 2.5 / 5

2.5 / 5 Overall star rating: 3.8 / 5

Where to buy the Logitech Astro A50 Xbox gaming headset

The Logitech Astro A50 Xbox gaming headset is out now, so you can buy it now from the Logitech website. If you’re looking to save a few quid, check out our handy deals widget below, which should compile the best prices it can find from around the web. If our review has convinced you to make a purchase, click away and grab one of these while they last.

