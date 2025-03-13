How to get Kurta Pikachu in Pokémon Go explained
This isn't an easy one!
If you're wondering how to get Kurta Pikachu in Pokémon Go, you've come to the right place. But let me warn you – it won't be easy!
There's been no shortage of Pikachu outfits in Pokémon over the years, but this new collar-free shirt has certainly got a lot of attention.
This new look for the iconic mascot of the series is arriving just as Pokémon Go moves under new ownership. What a perfect distraction.
Keep on reading and we'll explain how to get Kurta Pikachu in Pokémon Go.
How to get Kurta Pikachu in Pokémon Go explained
To catch Kurta Pikachu in Pokémon Go, you need to take part in regional raids that are only happening in India.
From 10am local time on Thursday 13th March, until 8pm local time on Monday 17th March, these raids will be taking place all over India as part of The Festival of Colours 2025.
If you were wondering, India is 4.5 hours ahead of the UK time zone, so this should wrap up at around 15:30 GMT on Monday.
If you are based in India, get out and try these raids while you can! Grab yourself a Kurta Pikachu before time runs out.
If you're based outside of India, to get a Kurta Pikachu you can remote-join an Indian raid or trade with someone who already has one.
If you don't have a contact in India to call upon, you might want to go looking in the following places to make some friends and get some trades under way:
- Facebook: Pokémon Go Worldwide Friend Codes
- Reddit: r/PokemonGo
- X (formerly known as Twitter): Simply search for 'Kurta Pikachu'
As ever, you'll want to keep your wits about you if you're interacting with total strangers online. Don't give away any personal information, and be patient if you're trying to remote-join raids.
Of course, your other option is simply to wait and hope that Kurta Pikachu comes to the UK – or wherever you're based – at some point in the future. We'll update this page if that gets announced!
In the meantime, why not try your luck against our quiz below?
