Here’s how to check the FC 26 server status if you’re unable to play online.

Is EA FC 26 down?

At the time of writing, FC 26 is working just fine.

That means if you’re having some connection issues, it could be down to your own setup, as opposed to the servers.

If you're still convinced it's the system at fault, keep reading and we'll tell you how to check for sure.

How to check FC 26 servers

EA’s Server Status page is a great resource for confirming this. Not only does it contain an easy-to-check confirmation that EA Sports FC 26 is working as it should be, but it also includes other titles.

If you play anything from The Sims to Apex Legends, it’s worth bookmarking this page.

It also has handy links to server pages for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and Steam, so you can spot if the issue is platform-specific, too.

Read more on FC 26:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.