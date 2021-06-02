How to update Among Us whether you’re on a console, PC or smart phone

It’s become one of the biggest gaming sensations in recent memory – a “multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal”, Among Us has captured the hearts and minds of gamers across the globe and across multiple platforms.

Advertisement

The game first launched in 2018 and in the intervening years has seen an ongoing series of updates – these will usually roll out automatically, but if you have automatic updates disabled, you’ll need to install updates manually to get the latest version of the game.

Here’s how to update Among Us on the computer, mobile or console.

How to update Among Us

Here is what you need to know about updating Among Us on all the various platforms that you can play it on, starting with PC.

For the consoles, you should see the game update automatically when you boot the console up – you may not even spot it as it goes straight into the download queue. Ordinarily, they will do it for you without any need to manually go in and do it.

With mobile, too, you should be prompted to update when you load up the game, and that will take you to exactly the right place. But if for whatever reason that is not the case, we have you covered with how to do it manually on all the devices below.

Update on a PC via Steam

You’ll be using Steam to update Among Us on PC, so follow these steps to do it manually – and if you follow the last step you should have it set to automatically update in the future to save doing manually again.

If for some reason you don’t use Steam, you’ll need to download the latest update from somewhere like Bluestacks to get it running. Just open the emulator and search the game and you should see an update button. Once you have clicked that, the update will download and just follow the on-screen prompts.

But back to Steam, and these are the steps to follow to do it manually:

Open up steam and select ‘Library’ which is in the top-left corner.

You will see Among Us there and now right-click it and select ‘Properties’. But you may see a big button that says ‘Update’ already, so press it if you do.

Now you can pick how you want the game to update with some options. You will see that you can select the option for the game to automatically update either when it is running in the background or when you open it up. You can even choose to have the Among Us updates take priority over other games that need updating.

Update on iPhone or Android

A mobile update is an easy one – just head to the app store on your phone of choice, if you think an update is needed, and you should see an option to manually force an update.

With the iPhone, just head to the Apple App Store on your phone and you will be greeted with an update button – so just press it. Your device should start downloading the update immediately, unless your phone is already in the middle of updating something else.

Android is not much different: head to the Google Play store and then select the three horizontal lines in the top-left corner. From here, choose ‘My Games and Apps’ and you will see everything on your mobile that can be updated. So either just select ‘Among Us’ or update everything on the list.

Or if you have automatic updates allowed on your phone (head to your settings to check this), your update should take place in the background without you having to do anything. In some cases, you will get a push notification to do it as soon as the update is rolled out.

Still not sure if you’re running the right version of Among Us? The website APKPure.com has a rundown of every version of the game’s APK file, which might help you work out if you’ve got the right one running. Or if you’re running the Android version of Among Us on a third-party platform like Bluestacks, you might come across an error message that says you’re “Running [an] older version” – there’s a guide on how to fix that on Bluestacks.com, the platform’s official website.

Read more:

How to update Among Us on console

For console, we can only look at the Nintendo Switch and the Xbox for now – those are the only consoles that currently support Among Us, but a PlayStation release is due for the game later in 2021.

Among Us on Xbox

Games on the Xbox are normally set to update automatically and you’ll see it downloading the update in your queue. But if for some reason that doesn’t happen and you need to update on the Xbox manually, follow these steps:

Hit the big Xbox logo on your controller and navigate your way over to ‘Profile & system’

From here, go to ‘Settings’ and then ‘System’

Now you will see ‘Updates’ and if Among Us is one of the titles on the list, choose it here and the update will be underway.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Among Us on Nintendo Switch

And here is how to update Among Us on the Switch. Again, it should do this for you so you won’t need to do anything manually but on the off chance that does not happen, here is how to do it manually:

Boot up your Switch and find Among Us in your game list. If you can’t find it, look for ‘All Software’ on the right-hand side and you will be able to see it as long as it is installed.

Make sure the game is highlighted and then press the plus or minus button on your joypad.

This will bring up a menu and one of the options will be ‘Software update’ so choose that.

Once you have selected that, you will get an option for ‘Via the Internet’ so choose that and the update will install.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.