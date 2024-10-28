However, they now change their appearance in that form too, which renders a bunch of new, unique designs.

Pokémon Go is constantly evolving, and these behemoth monsters are a welcome addition to the long-running game, but with any new feature comes a heap of questions about how it all works.

Read on to find out what Gigantamax Pokémon are and where you can find them in Pokémon Go.

How does Gigantamax work in Pokémon Go?

As mentioned above, Gigantamax Pokémon are similar to Dynamax Pokémon, but instead of just growing bigger, they change in appearance too.

The original trio of Charizard, Blastoise and Venusaur debuted in Gigantamax forms in Pokémon Go this past weekend. They come with unique G-Max moves too.

They will be marked as a separate Pokémon in your collection, so don’t expect to be able to evolve a Dynamax or base Pokémon at the moment.

Although with the evolving format of Pokémon Go, who knows if that will change in the future.

These unique beasties can also be used in Max Battles, and aside from their G-Max ability, they also come with three Max Moves.

How to get Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon Go

The only way you can catch a Gigantamax Pokémon as it stands is through a Max Battle at a Power Spot.

That’s a pretty tricky prospect given the Pokémon’s power - they’re ranked as a 6-Star boss - but luckily you’ll be able to join up to 40 other players (split into groups of four, of course) to take them down.

To enter a Max Battle, you’ll need to cough up 800 Max Particles too.

Max Battles against a Gigantamax Pokémon work exactly the same way as they usually do. Energy will need to be built up by your Pokémon before unleashing an attack, and you can only enter with an already captured Gigantamax Pokémon, or a Dynamax creature.

The whole process really isn’t that different, it’s just a little harder to win.

