Hogwarts Legacy January 2025 update adds major new feature
It's time to get creative.
Hogwarts Legacy released two years ago for current-gen consoles, and it made many a Potter fan’s dream come true. The magical school of our childhoods had never been brought to life quite this well.
Its legacy (pun intended) has lived on over the past two years, with subsequent releases on Switch and previous-gen consoles. And with a sequel even possibly in the works, more content is due to drop at the end of the month.
This new major feature, interestingly, is modding.
Of course, some PC gamers have already modded Hogwarts Legacy to death, but now we’ll be able to join the fun by official means. Which should be a lot easier, too.
Let’s take a closer look at the new update.
When is the Hogwarts Legacy January 2025 update?
The new feature is set to release on 30th January 2025.
So you only have a few days to wait before officially riding a cat instead of a broomstick.
What to expect from the Hogwarts Legacy January 2025 update
The developers at Avalanche posed a video on X in which the update, and new modding system, is explained.
You can check it out below:
The official mods look to be just as exciting as unofficial ones. Perhaps even more so.
They go beyond the usual cosmetics, and introduce the ability to build new locations.
You'll be able to create a dungeon, for example, with new gameplay challenges. And, of course, you'll be able to share your creations with your friends.
We don’t know how this new official modding community will compete with the unofficial one. It probably won't be quite as anarchic, and we imagine things will be kept to a PG level.
But it’s a nice idea, and we're sure we'll have a lot of fun with it.
