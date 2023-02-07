With a tone more similar to the latter films in the Harry Potter franchise, Hogwarts Legacy could prove a touch unsuitable for young gamers and those that are easily scared.

As it is based on a series initially written for tweens, teens, and everything in between, the Hogwarts Legacy age rating has come as something of a surprise. While it’s not as unsuitable as many other games (we’re looking at you, 18-rated Batman titles), some parents could be put off buying the game for their kids based on what PEGI has had to say.

There are some dark, grown-up themes at play here, and the lack of a morality system and powerful evil magic could be enough to make you think twice before letting your 10-year-old play the game.

If you’re looking to learn what the Hogwarts Legacy age rating is, and why it has received that PEGI rating, you will want to read below for all the details. It’s time to find out if the game is safe for kids to play or not.

What is the Hogwarts Legacy age rating?

The Hogwarts Legacy age rating is PEGI 12 in the UK. This means that you won’t be able to purchase the game unless you are aged 12 or older and may have to provide ID if you happen to look young enough.

Given that other licensed games, including Batman, have been given age ratings as high as 16 or 18, it certainly could have been worse for Hogwarts Legacy. 12s don’t tend to be too bad, but there will be certain aspects that could prove unsuitable for the youngest of gamers.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why is the Hogwarts Legacy age rating so high?

The Hogwarts Legacy age rating is so high because officially, according to PEGI, the game features violence, bad language and in-game purchases. If you read through our review of the game, you’ll learn more.

In our review, we detail that “although the game is largely bloodless, there are some grown-up themes and the combat does get quite dark”. Again, this is pointing towards it being more like the latter Harry Potter films such as The Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2. Expect something a little more mature than, say, The Philosopher’s Stone (which isn’t without its scarier parts).

It’s worth noting, too, that you can use the killing curse, Avada Kedavra, in the game. The added element of interactivity (and lack of a morality system) makes its inclusion a tricky one when it comes to kids playing. As we explain in our review, “you don’t learn the killing curse until later on, but you can reduce your foes into piles of dust (even some of the human ones) pretty early in the game”.

More like this

Is Hogwarts Legacy safe for kids?

If your kids are okay with the films, particularly the latter ones, they should be okay to play Hogwarts Legacy without any incident. The added layer of interactivity, especially with the ability to use the killing curse, does leave some cause for concern, however.

As always, if you are really worried about your kids playing Hogwarts Legacy, it’s worth trying it out for yourself first. You can either pick up a copy of the game through a retailer such as GAME, or watch some YouTube videos that detail the gameplay, story and themes of the title. If that won’t do, you can always make sure your kids play the game under your supervision, at first at least.

Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.