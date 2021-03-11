GTA Online update (11th March): Release time, patch notes, what’s new this week

It is crazy to think that it has been 8 years since we first got to play GTA 5. There have been revamped versions since then with the Xbox One and PS4 generation of consoles having a remastered version and there is even another remaster coming for the Xbox Series X and the PS5 – and it sounds like it will look and feel like it has been made for the current generation of gaming.

One of the reasons that the game has remained popular, even while we all eagerly await the smallest details of GTA 6, is that it gave us GTA Online which is like a whole game all onto itself and it is one that has had countless updates that have given players new things to do.

Another update is coming and here is all we know about what to expect from it so far.

When is the next GTA Online update?

Today! March 11th is the day that the update will be deployed so expect to see an update prompt when you next load up the game on your console of choice.

What is in the new GTA Online update?

Well to start with, we have new time trials. The locations for these are Galileo Park and Construction Site I and so far we only know the par time for the latter which is 01:50:00.

You can also nab yourself some bonus GTA$ by undertaking certain activities. These are as follows:

2x GTA$ and RP on Transform Races

2x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode – Hunting Pack (Remix)

2x GTA$ and RP on Contact Missions – Martin Madrazo

2x GTA$ and RP on Contact Missions – Lamar Davis

2x GTA$ and RP on Business Battles

There is new discounted content on offer for you to spend your GTA money. This time they are:

25% off Mammoth Squaddie (GTA$ 847,500)

40% off HVY Chernobog (GTA$ 1,987,020 / 1,494,000)

10% off Progen Emerus (GTA$ 2,475,000)

40% off All Facilities

40% off Renovations Facilities

40% off Rhino (GTA$ 900,000)

40% off Buckingham Miljet (GTA$ 1,020,000)

40% off Benefactor Terrorbyte (GTA$ 825,000)

40% off Widowmaker – Laser Weapon (GTA$ 299,400)

There is also a brand new podium vehicle in the form of the HVY Nightshark and a brand new Premium Race!

