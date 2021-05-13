Fortnite: How to get the Golden Lara Croft skin style

The collaboration between Fortnite and Tomb Raider continues to grow, with a golden Lara Croft skin style appearing in the iconic battle royale title from Epic Games.

Advertisement

You can’t just pick up this golden look for Lara in the Item Shop, though. This gold outfit is hidden on the game’s new island, Isla Nublada, and it’s protected by a gold-obsessed NPC called Orelia.

This is a fairly new inclusion in the game, arriving earlier this week in the Fortnite v16.40 update. And if you want to grab this golden Lara Croft skin style for yourself, we’ve summed up how to do it below.

How to get the golden Lara Croft skin style in Fortnite

First, you need to wear the Lara Croft skin that is already in the game. This non-gold skin is included in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass, so you may well have it already, especially if you’ve been keeping up with your Fortnite weekly challenges.

Once you’re dressed up as Lara, head over to Isla Nublada, a tiny island off the coast of the game’s main map. You’ll find it just south of Flush Factory, a short distance away from the shore. If you can’t find it, see our Isla Nublada guide.

When you’re on Isla Nublada, head to the ancient ruins that dominate this little island, where you’ll find a gold Assault Rifle hovering above an altar-like table. Grab the gun and the golden Lara Croft skin style will be added to your inventory.

This may sound simple on paper, but be warned! There are a couple of things to watch out for: you will be attacked by Orelia, as soon as you grab the gun; and other players may well be trying to complete these challenge at the same time as you, so be prepared for a fight.

The good news is that you only need to grab the gun to earn the skin. It doesn’t matter if you lose the fight. Whether you live or die, the golden Lara Croft skin style is now yours to keep. In time, perhaps it’ll become one of the sweatiest Fortnite skins!

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.