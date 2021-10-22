FM 22 Wonderkids: Best young players with high potential in every position

The FM 22 beta has arrived, which means you don’t have to wait for the full FM 22 release date to arrive before you start snapping up the best young players in the game. So let’s go shopping for FM 22 wonderkids!

Whether you’re looking through Football Manager 22 for the best young goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, wingers, strikers or centre forwards, you’ve come to the right place for some simple-to-parse tips on which young players you should buy in your FM 22 Career Mode.

The term wonderkid (adapted from the German wunderkind) generally refers to a player with high potential that is still in their teenage years – or their very early 20s at a push. Sometimes you can buy these players cheaply, but once the cat is out of the bag their price tags will gradually start rising.

The key is to get in there quickly and lock them down on a long-term contract. So without further ado, read on for some quick tips on the best young players to buy in FM 22.

FM 22 wonderkids: The best young players in every position

With the FM 22 beta having only just come out, the search for wonderkids is only just beginning. Fan websites are gradually filling up with stats, and gamers are learning through trial and error which young players are the best bets to buy.

As more and more people play FM 22 and more information becomes available, we’ll be sure to update this article with loads of new details.

Until then, we’ve pulled together a quick list of noteworthy wonderkids to get you started. If you bought these young players in each position, you’d be able to start training up a very bright future for your team:

Goalkeeper: Mikki van Sas – age 17, plays for Manchester City

Right-back: Yari Stevens Gent – age 17, plays for Gent

Centre-back: Wisdom Amey – age 15, plays for Bologna

Left-back: Ben Chrisene – age 17, plays for Aston Villa

Ring winger: Ângelo Gabriel – age 16, plays for Santos

Defensive midfielder: Dário Essugo – age 16, plays for Sporting Lisbon

Central midfielder: Zidan Sertdermir – age 16, plays for Bayer Leverkusen

Attacking midfielder: Arthur Wenderroscky – age 16, plays for Fluminense

Left winger: Amourricho van Axel Donge – age 16, plays for Ajax

Striker/centre forward: Julian Rijkhoff – age 16, Borussia Dortmund

As we said earlier, it’s still very early days for FM 22, so we’ll be sure to update this article once everyone has spent some time with the game and obvious favourites start to emerge.

Until then, send some scouts after the players we’ve just mentioned, get those transfer offers in nice and early, and then you can start training these talented young players up. You’ll find the next Tonton Zola Moukoko in no time!

