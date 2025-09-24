It’s not always clear, especially since it can feel very slow to level up, but only some matches will count towards your XP climb. Here’s how to level up more efficiently.

How to earn XP in EA FC 26

You can earn XP by completing matches each week in FC 26, but it's worth remembering that these only count as long as they’re part of an objective.

Objectives run from weekly tasks to daily tasks, and more long-term options like season-long ones.

Take the current Weekly Objectives at the time of writing. These task players with completing one, two and three matches in Manager Live. You can play dozens of matches, of course, but you’ll only get XP for those tied to the aforementioned objectives.

Thankfully, objectives appear across the following modes:

Manager Career

Manager Career - Live

Player Career

Ultimate Team

Clubs

The advantage of this system is that you can regularly move between modes to keep things fresh as you climb the season pass. The downside is that if you don’t play Clubs, you’ll feel somewhat locked out of those objectives.

Is the FC 26 premium season pass worth it?

EA recently debuted a paid version of the season pass, and it’s continued into FC 26.

The first offering in this year’s game is included in the Ultimate Edition of the game, and stars a World Tour Tomori at the top. He’s a very solid 86-rated CB, but perhaps the bigger draw will be the extra packs along the way.

If you’ve already got it, grind away, but it depends on how keen you are on the additional 15 packs you can earn as to whether you’ll want to spend the money on it if you don’t.

Read more on FC 26:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.