So, if you've fallen into this common pitfall, keep on reading. Here’s what you need to do to unlock the transfer market, and why.

How to unlock the Ultimate Team transfer market

If you're a new player, to unlock the FUT transfer market in FC 26, you'll need to complete a set of objectives called ‘Venturing Out’ in order.

It’s worth noting that you can complete the objectives if you already have the transfer market unlocked, and you’ll earn rewards for doing so.

Here are the objectives as they are now, but expect them to change in later seasons.

Play 3 Rush Matches - Unlocks 1 Intro to Rewards Evo

- Unlocks 1 Intro to Rewards Evo Complete the Foundations Evo - Unlocks 1 Gold Chemistry Style Consumable

- Unlocks 1 Gold Chemistry Style Consumable Score 10 Goals (Any Ultimate Team Mode) - Unlocks 200 Coins

- Unlocks 200 Coins Play 5 Matches (Any Ultimate Team Mode) - Unlocks 1 Gold Pack

Completing all of these will also unlock Middlesbrough’s Dael Fry, a Squad Foundations CB with an OVR of 83.

Why do players need to unlock the transfer market?

So, what's all this about? Why do players need to unlock the transfer market in this year's FUT?

EA has provided an official explanation, as follows:

“Limiting Transfer Market access for new accounts helps protect the economy from potential rules-breaking activity while ensuring that actual new players are introduced to FUT at a more measured pace,” a support page explains.

“It’s one more way we’re focusing on player trust and system integrity from day one.”

So, there you have it. EA has their reasons, and if you want to unlock the transfer market, you'll have to put in some grunt work first. Better get to it!

