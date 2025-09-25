FC 26 managers: Best managers from each major nation
The big boss.
EA Sports FC 26 is back, and players will no doubt be jumping straight into Ultimate Team to build the squad of their dreams.
One underrated aspect of the mode, though, is picking your manager. While you’re technically the manager, lining up the correct boss for your squad can give you a chemistry bonus, and you can instantly implement their tactical blueprint, too.
Below, we’ve covered the top managers across major leagues in the game by nationality, helping you pick the right man or woman for the job. Wondering how to change their chemistry? We’ve got that covered, too.
Best managers in FC 26 from each major nation
Best England managers in FC 26
- Eddie Howe
- Marc Skinner
- Rehanne Skinner
- Scott Parker
Best France managers in FC 26
- Regis Le Bris
- Sonia Bompastor
- Laurent Blanc
Best Spain managers in FC 26
- Luis Enrique
- Mikel Arteta
- Pep Guardiola
- Unai Emery
- Xabi Alonso
Best Germany managers in FC 26
- Fabian Hürzeler
- Theresa Merk
- Hansi Flick
- Ailien Poese
- Daniel Farke
Best Argentina managers in FC 26
- Diego Simeone
- Carlos Tevez
- Marcelo Gallardo
- Mariano Soso
Best Netherlands managers in FC 26
- Arne Slot
- Renee Siegers
Best Portugal managers in FC 26
- Marco Silva
- Nuno Espírito Santo
- Ruben Amorim
- José Mourinho
- Rui Vitoria
Best Italy managers in FC 26
- Stefano Pioli
- Filippo Inzaghi
- Enzo Maresca
- Antonio Conte
- Fabio Grosso
Best Brazil managers in FC 26
- Péricles Raimundo Oliveira Chamusca
- Airton Andrioli
- Tiago Retzlaff Nunes
- Paulo Autuori de Mello
- Célia Liése Brancão Ribeiro
- Paulo César Arruda Parente
How to change a Manager’s league
If you’ve found a manager you like, but their league doesn’t quite fit with the rest of your team, fear not.
You can use a consumable that adjusts the manager’s league, so you can put Mikel Arteta in Serie A, or Daniel Farke in the Bundesliga.
- Open your squad page
- Hover over the Manager, and press the Square/X to bring up the radial menu
- Use the thumbstick to select Apply Manager Consumable
- Select the league you want
If you don’t have the league, you can try and buy it from the transfer market. Good luck with your new gaffer!
Read more on FC 26:
- FC 26 player ratings confirmed: Top-rated players
- FC 26 wonderkids: Best young players
- FC 26 fastest players
- FC 26 soundtrack
- How to do Siu celebration in FC 26
- How to do the Cole Palmer celebration in FC 26
- FC 26 FUT Champs rewards
- FC 26 wingers: Best RW, LW, RM and LM
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.