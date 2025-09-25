Below, we’ve covered the top managers across major leagues in the game by nationality, helping you pick the right man or woman for the job. Wondering how to change their chemistry? We’ve got that covered, too.

Best managers in FC 26 from each major nation

Best England managers in FC 26

Eddie Howe

Marc Skinner

Rehanne Skinner

Scott Parker

Best France managers in FC 26

Regis Le Bris

Sonia Bompastor

Laurent Blanc

Best Spain managers in FC 26

Luis Enrique

Mikel Arteta

Pep Guardiola

Unai Emery

Xabi Alonso

Best Germany managers in FC 26

Fabian Hürzeler

Theresa Merk

Hansi Flick

Ailien Poese

Daniel Farke

Best Argentina managers in FC 26

Diego Simeone

Carlos Tevez

Marcelo Gallardo

Mariano Soso

Best Netherlands managers in FC 26

Arne Slot

Renee Siegers

Best Portugal managers in FC 26

Marco Silva

Nuno Espírito Santo

Ruben Amorim

José Mourinho

Rui Vitoria

Best Italy managers in FC 26

Stefano Pioli

Filippo Inzaghi

Enzo Maresca

Antonio Conte

Fabio Grosso

Best Brazil managers in FC 26

Péricles Raimundo Oliveira Chamusca

Airton Andrioli

Tiago Retzlaff Nunes

Paulo Autuori de Mello

Célia Liése Brancão Ribeiro

Paulo César Arruda Parente

How to change a Manager’s league

If you’ve found a manager you like, but their league doesn’t quite fit with the rest of your team, fear not.

You can use a consumable that adjusts the manager’s league, so you can put Mikel Arteta in Serie A, or Daniel Farke in the Bundesliga.

Open your squad page

Hover over the Manager, and press the Square/X to bring up the radial menu

Use the thumbstick to select Apply Manager Consumable

Select the league you want

If you don’t have the league, you can try and buy it from the transfer market. Good luck with your new gaffer!

