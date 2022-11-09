With its impressively detailed graphics and motion capture, Supermassive Games has managed to lift notable actors from the realms of TV and film and place them in this spooky game. And it’s not just famous voices, but famous faces you'll spot too. If you’re not too scared to watch, that is.

Another day means another entry into Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games’ horror anthology The Dark Pictures. The Devil In Me is the latest in the horror anthology and brings with it an impressive cast of voice actors, including some you’ll probably recognise from other games, TV, and film.

With none other than Jessie Buckley leading an impressive cast of known faces and voices, The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me has some cast list. Read on below for the lowdown on The Devil In Me complete cast and where you recognise them from.

The Devil In Me cast and voice actors list

While the standout voice actor in The Devil In Me is undoubtedly Jessie Buckley, the game features an impressive ensemble cast.

The full cast of The Devil In Me is listed below:

Fehinti Balogun - plays Mark Nestor

- plays Mark Nestor Gloria Obianyo - plays Jamie Tiergan

- plays Jamie Tiergan Jessie Buckley - plays Kate Wilder

- plays Kate Wilder John Dalgleish - plays Henry Howard Holmes

- plays Henry Howard Holmes Kitty Archer - plays Marie

- plays Marie Mike Bodie - plays Chester Bell/Kidnapped Victim

- plays Chester Bell/Kidnapped Victim Nigel Barber - plays Judge/various other characters

- plays Judge/various other characters Nikki Patel - plays Erin Keeman

- plays Erin Keeman Paul Kaye - plays Charlie Lonnit

- plays Charlie Lonnit Pip Torrens - plays The Curator

- plays The Curator Suanne Braun - plays Coroner

Where do you know The Devil In Me cast from?

Jessie Buckley in Men A24

The cast of The Devil In Me is one of the more impressive aspects of the game, with detailed motion capture tech capturing the likeness of its core cast. Jessie Buckley is the most recognisable of the lot, though.

Most recently, Jessie Buckley has appeared in Women Talking, Men, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Fargo (TV series), and Chernobyl (TV series). Buckley is quite a big name to get in to voice and star in a game. With over 30 acting credits to her name, you’re sure to have seen her in something in the last few years.

Pip Torrens, meanwhile, is notable for providing the voice of Radahn and Varré in Elden Ring, acting as Lord Massen in TV series The Nevers, Tommy Lascelles in The Crown, and reprising his role as The Curator from past entries in The Dark Pictures games. You may recognise Gloria Obianyo from appearances in 2021’s Dune, as Mercy Woodcock in Outlander, and as Uriel in Good Omens.

Nikki Patel you’ll probably recognise from Coronation Street. She played Amber Kalirai from 2005 until 2012 and appeared in 244 episodes of the soap opera. Paul Kaye, meanwhile, has appeared in Pennyworth (he plays Francis Faulks), Vera (Dr. Malcolm Donahue), and Thoros of Myr in Game of Thrones. You might recognise him too from sitcom Zapped in which he played Howell. With over 150 credits you’ve likely seen him appear from time to time in something.

You will likely recognise Fehinti Balogun from his recent performance as Bjorn in The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself. Nigel Barber has voiced Uthid in Horizon Forbidden West, so you may recognise his voice from that. John Dagleish, meanwhile has appeared in films such as The Gentlemen, Judy, Mary Poppins Returns, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Suanne Braun plays Mrs. Donatelli in The Princess Switch franchise and provided her voice as Sophie in Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Finally, you might recognise Mike Bodie he has voiced many smaller characters in all sorts of games, including Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

