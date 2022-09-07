Their series The Dark Pictures Anthology has already had three spooky standalone instalments, and now it's time for the big season 1 finale: The Devil in Me.

As the developers of Until Dawn and The Quarry , Supermassive Games sure know a thing or two about horror games with multiple endings - so an interactive drama is right up their street.

Want to learn more? Check the video at the top of this page to see what the game's director, Tom Heaton, told us about the game in our recent interview.

Loosely based on the legend of serial killer H H Holmes and his infamous 'Murder Castle', The Devil in Me looks to end season 1 on a particularly gruesome note. Here's everything you need to know.

When is The Devil in Me release date?

The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me will be released on Friday 18th November 2022, the developers have confirmed.

This comes just over a year after the previous instalment House of Ashes, which launched in October 2021.

Can I pre-order The Devil in Me?

Yes! The Devil in Me is available to pre-order at GAME for £32.99, or is available as part of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Volume 2 bundle with the previous instalment, House of Ashes.

If you're not bothered about a box, you can buy a digital code from CD Keys starting from just £27.99 for PC.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Which consoles and platforms can play The Devil In Me?

The Devil in Me will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

As with previous entries, the PC version looks to be available through Steam only.

The Devil in Me gameplay, story and cast details

Once again inspired by historical events, The Devil in Me follows a group of documentary filmmakers who receive a mysterious invite to a modern-day replica of serial killer H H Holmes's 'Murder Castle'.

This being a horror experience, the filmmakers accept of course in order to gain some publicity, but upon arrival find they're being watched, manipulated and even murdered...

Continuing the trend of a celebrity cast, The Lost Daughter actress Jessie Buckley stars as investigative journalist Kate Wilder, with Game of Thrones alum Paul Kaye also among the cast, following in the footsteps of previous Dark Pictures leads Shawn Ashmore, Will Poulter and Ashley Tisdale.

The Devil in Me will include similar gameplay to the previous instalments, including multiple playable characters, co-operative multiplayer and decision-making scenes which will impact the game's narrative.

However, new features include extended exploration mechanics, new puzzles and an inventory feature for characters. You can see some of the new features in action in the video above.

Is there a trailer for The Devil in Me?

Yes! While you wait for The Devil in Me release date on 18th November, the trailer below should help to set the mood and get you ready. It's suitably spooky:

To learn even more about the game, check out our interview with director Tom Heaton:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.