If you’ve played the game and want to bop to its tunes outside of the scary confines of its story, you’ll want to grab hold of the official soundtrack so you can listen to it whenever takes your fancy.

The Dark Pictures anthology continues with The Devil In Me , and this means there is another video game soundtrack to listen to. Games are an audio-visual experience and like in any film, a good soundtrack can help elevate the experience.

The game features an original score by the aptly-named Jason Graves. While it doesn’t feature any famous tracks like The Quarry soundtrack, it should prove to be a haunting listen and should be fun on repeat playthroughs.

Here is everything you need to know about The Devil In Me soundtrack, including its full tracklist, where you can buy it, and where you can listen to it.

Can I buy The Devil In Me soundtrack?

You can buy The Devil In Me soundtrack on the official Bandai Namco online store. The physical version of the soundtrack is a limited-edition vinyl pressing that features over 40 minutes of original music composed by BAFTA award-winning composer Jason Graves across seven tracks.

The limited-edition vinyl will set you back £19.99 and it can be pre-ordered now. It will release on Friday, 18th November 2022.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where to listen to The Devil In Me soundtrack

As of now, the only way to listen to The Dark Pictures: The Devil In Me soundtrack is to buy the official physical release vinyl. As the game hasn’t released yet, we can’t find a Spotify playlist of its tracks, official or otherwise. We'll update this page if and when the soundtrack appears on Spotify.

Considering that the original game soundtrack of The Dark Pictures: Little Hope is listenable on Spotify, however, we’d wager that The Devil In Me soundtrack will end up on the streaming platform eventually. For now, you’ll have to make do with the limited-edition vinyl and hearing the soundtrack in the game itself when they both launch on 18th November.

Full tracklist of The Devil In Me soundtrack

Just as in Little Hope before it, The Devil In Me features an original soundtrack by BAFTA award-winning composer Jason Graves. This means that you won’t find songs you already know here, but rather tracks that you may know upon playing the game.

More like this

The full tracklist of The Devil In Me soundtrack is as follows (all tracks composed by Jason Graves):

Du’Met - 4:22

- 4:22 The Journey - 5:30

- 5:30 The Honeymoon - 5:31

- 5:31 The Island - 6:20

- 6:20 Hunted - 5:39

- 5:39 Watchful Eye - 7:13

- 7:13 The Trap - 7:57

As stated above, the soundtrack is over 40 minutes long, so on its vinyl pressing its seven tracks are placed across the A and B sides of the disc. That’s everything there is to know about The Devil In Me soundtrack.

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.