How to get Catwoman Zero Skin in Fortnite season 6

Catwoman, the iconic DC Comics character, is getting a new look in Fortnite. Her fresh threads are known as the Catwoman Zero Outfit, and players will be able to nab them pretty soon.

This is the second piece of DC-related Fortnite news this week, following on from the announcement that Teen Titans hero Beast Boy is also coming to the popular battle royale game soon.

As Fortnite’s v16.40 update rolls out in the game, read on for all the essential info on the Catwoman Zero Outfit skin.

When is the Catwoman Zero skin release date in Fortnite?

Epic Games confirmed with an official blog post that the Catwoman Zero Outfit will arrive in Fortnite on 18th May.

This new Selina Kyle outfit ties in with issue 3 of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, an ongoing comic-book series that ties Gotham’s Dark Knight to Fortnite’s recent Zero Crisis event.

Wondering where to buy the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comics? Here are a couple of options:

How to get the Catwoman Zero skin outfit in Fortnite

Getting the Catwoman Zero Outfit skin will be pretty easy for Fortnite fans, with this new feline clobber being added to the Fortnite Item Shop in the game on 18th May. The exact price hasn’t been confirmed, but we’d expect it to be a couple of thousand V-Bucks.

Fans who buy issue three of the Batman/Fortnite comics will be rewarded with a special code, which will entitle them to claim Catwoman’s Grappling Claw Pickaxe in the game. But if it’s just the skin that you want, you’ll be able to buy it in the Item Shop easy peasy.

