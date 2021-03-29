Call of Duty update (29th March): Early patch notes revealed for mid-season update

Treyarch, one of the developers behind the Call of Duty franchise, has promised that a big update is coming this week. This appears to be a mid-season update, which could end up being a ‘Reloaded’ version of Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War Season 2.

Advertisement

Of course, the regular cadence of updates and patches is nothing new to Call of Duty fans – most recently, there was a hefty CoD update last Friday both Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone.

That being said, it’s always interesting to see what’s new in each update. Keep on reading and we’ll tell you everything we know about the impending update that Treyarch has been teasing.

CoD release date and time: When does the CoD mid-season update go live?

In a Tweet on Friday, Treyarch mentioned that “Full patch notes [are] coming on Monday” for the next big update. So we should be seeing the Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War Season 2 Reloaded update going live today, which is Monday 29th March. If we had to guess an exact time, based on previous form, we’d predict 6pm here in the UK. That’s when CoD updates tend to happen. Or if Britain’s recently changed clocks get in the way, it could be either 5pm or 7pm.

CoD patch notes: What’s in the CoD update on 29th March?

Although we don’t have the full patch notes yet, Treyarch did release a flurry of Tweets last Friday to tease some of the upcoming changes.

Teasing a handy technical change, one Tweet from last week saysL “Coming to Zombies next week: Apply any Blueprint you own to your weapon in the Pause menu!”

Referring to a new map, another Tweet adds: “Welcome to Cuba. Mansion arrives next week in #BlackOpsColdWar MP!”

A further Tweet seemed to confirm some other big changes: “Drop into the biggest battles in Black Ops when Golova arrives next week, featuring the all-new 40-player Hardpoint.”

And finally, another Tweet said: “Tuning [is] scheduled for the following weapons next week”, as well as posting a list of weapons that will be getting a tweak.

Those weapons are the LC10, AK-74u, MAC-10, KSP 45, Milano 821, Krig 6, FFAR 1, Groza, Magnum, 1911, and RPG-7. The Tweet also mentioned some “LMG adjustments” and “Launchers [being] buffed against Flak Jacket in Hardcore + more.” This sounds like a significant update, then!

CoD slow download: How to speed up your CoD update

We don’t yet know how large the file size will be for today’s Call of Duty update, but chances are that it’ll be another biggie for fans to install. With that in mind, you might want to prepare yourself for a potentially slow download. If your update does take ages, don’t forget all the usual tricks: move your PC or console closer to your Wifi router, and connect it with an ethernet cable if you can; you’ll also want to pause or cancel any other downloads or streams that are eating up your internet’s processing power. Make those changes, and the update should tick along at a more reasonable rate. You’ll be back in battle in no time.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.