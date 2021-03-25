Call of Duty update (25th March): Release time, patch notes

If you’re a fan of Call of Duty then you don’t need us to tell you that Thursdays are the best day of the week, because that’s when the weekly updates get dropped in Black Ops: Cold War and its free-to-play sibling Warzone.

Updates range from new things to do to discounted items and new weapons… and much more – there’s a particularly good weapon that has been added to the game this week.

Keep on reading, then, and we’ll break down everything we know about Call of Duty’s 25th March 2021 update.

CoD update release date and time: When does the weekly update drop?

Thursday 25th March 2021 at around 6pm. Each week we get the update on a Thursday, and it has been at that time for a while now, so we have no reason to think things will be any different this week – just be ready to get the update installed as it can sometimes take a while. This brings us neatly to…

How to fix a slow download speed for the CoD update

As ever, there’s a chance that you could be hit by slow download speeds when you try to download the update, so be sure to minimise the strain on your network by stopping anything else that could be eating up data (pausing other downloads and cutting back on streaming activity can sometimes help). And if that fails, you might want to move closer to your router or even connect up to it with an ethernet cable.

CoD weekly update Patch Notes: What’s new in the 25th March update?

We’re still waiting for all the details of what is on the way for this week’s update, but we do know of some exciting developments that are about to take place in Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone.

For one, there are a lot of “doubles” at play this week as a Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP event will kick off tomorrow, 26th March, and it will run through to 29th March- a busy weekend for us then as this will apply to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Also added to Cold War this week is the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow and there a couple of ways you can get your hands on this. You can either go to the store and pick up the Archaic Range Bundle, or you can work to earn it.

There’s a challenge in the game now to use a weapon with no attachments to get three One Shot, One Kill medals in 15 different matches – do this and the elite weapon will be yours!

Back to that Archaic Range bundle then. If you pick this up, you will also get the Medieval Archer animated emblem, the Olde Time Sniper Sticker, and the Stolen Idol Charm that can go onto your crossbow or any modern ranged weapons that you have. Best of all though is that you also get the Lancehead weapon blueprint – and that Shadowhunter crossbow. Not a bad stash for purchasing at all.

27th March will bring the Tracer Pack Rose Reactive Bundle that comes with five items included. The best of the bunch here are the Ultra Xoxo Love Lost SMG and the Legendary Broken Heart assault rifle – you also get the Heartbreaker Vehicle Skin, the Lonely Valentine Emblem and Drop Dead Charm.

You can also help out a great cause by buying a certain pack this week as the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Challenger Pack is now on sale and all proceeds go to help UK and US war veterans find work by helping fund groups that are set up to get back them back into the workforce.

You get two cosmetic Weapon Blueprints, The Stripe and The Standard Issue, along with Dog tag Weapon Charm, a static Calling Card, an Animated Emblem, a Sticker, and a Double Weapon XP Token. So you get some cool stuff and you get to help people in the process – a definite win-win.

