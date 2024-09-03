But what were my top picks from the show? Which will I be keeping an eye on going forward?

Keep on reading to find out!

The best of Gamescom 2024

Atomfall

Whenever someone asks me what was good at Gamescom this year, Atomfall is always the game I mention.

It’s a decidedly British spin on the post-nuclear open-world survival genre, imagining a lushly green British north that is yours to explore in the wake of a nuclear disaster. The breadth of the story and the wealth of interesting characters were particularly impressive.

Atomfall is coming March 2025 - wishlist now

Devil's Purge

What would you get if you crossed Pokémon Go with DOOM, and chucked in a big ol’ sprinkle of Christianity?

The answer comes from Portuguese developer Nuno Folhadela and his company Ontop Studios.

Playing on your phone using AR and the camera, you’ll shoot black-slime demons and receive upgrades from the Angel Gabriel. I got to play it on the show floor and it was a really good time!

Devil's Purge is available now on iOS (Android coming later)

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Speaking of shooting hellish creatures! Already on my radar from last year’s show, Space Marine 2 felt really slick in this new demo.

This one launches very soon, promising gory action galore, and you can check out my interview from the conference above!

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 launches 9th September (pre-order now)

SPINE

The producers of John Wick need to invest in this company! Movie-inspired 'gun-fu' gameplay is the order of the day in this upcoming title, with a spinal upgrade providing the player-character with some sick combat skills. There’s also parkour and an intriguing story to boot.

You can wishlist SPINE now

Two Point Museum

As a fan of Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus, I was already in the bag for this one!

But still, I was impressed by the new features in Two Point Museum, with the expeditions mechanic adding another addictive layer to that compelling gameplay loop.

You can wishlist Two Point Museum now

Directive 8020

The latest from Supermassive Games looks like a serious upgrade on its previous Dark Pictures Anthology games.

Leaning more into action adventure territory, with space monsters and fully-player-controlled gameplay, Directive 8020 looks very exciting indeed.

Movie star Lashana Lynch leads the cast, and players will face tough choices throughout as they try to keep the spaceship’s crew alive. Developer interview to follow!

You can wishlist Directive 8020 now

Jumpin' Jazz Cats

I met what felt like the entire development team for this one, and their enthusiasm was infectious!

Imagine a party game where you and your friends play as a group of colourful cats, and you’re most of the way there. Vibrant mini-games, jaunty music and chaotic fun should provide plenty to enjoy.

You can wishlist Jumpin' Jazz Cats now

Sonic X Shadow Generations

I wasn’t expecting much from this one, but I was pleasantly surprised! New levels featuring Shadow the Hedgehog will provide fresh 3D platforming and some tricky bosses to overcome. What’s not to like?

We’ll have an interview on our YouTube channel soon.

Sonic X Shadow Generations launches 22nd October - you can pre-order now

STALKER 2

For some reason, I didn’t think STALKER 2 would be my cup of tea either. But the developers have created an entrancing atmosphere, an impressive open world and an onslaught of post-nuclear creatures for you to survive. Count me in!

STALKER 2 launches 20th November - you can pre-order now

Rugby 25

This has been in development for a while, and it was great to hear from one of the team that it’s still progressing nicely.

The Australian developers are gradually travelling the globe to scan all the real-life players, and they’re taking player feedback onboard as they hone the gameplay. Should be a big one for rugby fans when it’s done!

Rugby 25 is available now in early access

Revenge of the Savage Planet

Journey to the Savage Planet was a big hit in my household, and the sequel looks great as well! With more planets to explore and a new third-person perspective, it looks quite different in some ways.

I was glad to find that the anarchic humour, arguably the first game’s greatest strength, is still present and correct.

You can wishlist Revenge of the Savage Planet now

Imagine a world where you can date every single item in your house. Everything from your door to your treadmill has a personality, with a script full of jokes and a voice actor taking the role seriously.

This isn’t usually my cup of tea, but it did get a few chuckles from me, and I can really imagine it finding an adoring audience.

You can wishlist Date Everything now

Train Sim World 5

Again, not my usual sort of thing. But the developers were so enthusiastic and the game was quite impressive. If you love Microsoft Flight Simulator, you might like this too.

You can drive real trains on real journeys, with some impressive graphics and realism. And, in a fun new feature, you can also play as the conductor in this one. Tickets please!

Train Sim World 5 launches 17th September - you can pre-order now

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind

If you’ve got a soft spot in your heart for the 1990s Power Rangers, this is the game for you!

It's a brand new game with a brand new time-travelling story, filled with characters you remember and retro-styled 2D brawling. Count me in for this one.

You can wishlist Power Rangers Rita’s Rewind now

