If you're reading this, you will already know that these Two Point games are the spiritual successors to Theme Hospital and Theme Park from back in the day.

Fans had been speculating on what the next game in the zany management franchise could be. Would it be a return to traditional theme parks, or something animal-based, like a zoo, perhaps?

Finally, we have our answer: it's Two Point Museum, and it's coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at some point in the future.

The official press release did confirm those platforms — you'll notice that there's no mention of Nintendo Switch, PS4 or Xbox One this time!

The announcement didn't specify a Two Point Museum release date, simply saying that "further information on its release [is] to follow soon".

Check out the trailer:

Ah, it's nice to be back in Two Point County, isn't it? The art style, the voice-over, the physical comedy; it's just a fun vibe to be involved with (until the stress kicks in).

The official press release tells us that you'll "step into the shoes of a museum creator managing and displaying spectacular exhibits" in the game.

It also promises that you'll be able to "send experts on expeditions, decorate dinosaur bones, and uncover amazing artefacts in this thrilling and innovative management sim".

The official description adds: "Using the brand-new world map, [you'll] venture far and wide to undiscovered areas in your quest to find unusual relics in various styles and rarity types to decorate your museum.

"As you unearth strange exhibits, the endless star scoring system encourages you to tweak the layout of your museum depending on what you discover.

"You’ll need to revisit your old collections, showcase your new finds and change your strategy as you push your mega-museum towards becoming Two Point County’s star attraction.

"There’s always plenty to do in Two Point Museum, as you also need to keep staff happy, guests entertained, donations plentiful… and children off the exhibits!"

Sounds good, right? Here's hoping that release date isn't too far off. We'll bring you more news on Two Point Museum when we have it.

