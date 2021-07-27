Apex Legends Season 10 release date: Early patch notes for Emergence and Seer

The Apex Legends Season 10 release date is nearly upon us, and some early patch notes reveal what to expect from this new series in Respawn’s battle royale game.

Going by the title Emergence, Apex Legends Season 10 sounds like a pretty exciting time for fans. This season will bring a new Legend called Seer, a new weapon called the Rampage LMG and a whole lot more besides.

You’ll also see the introduction of Ranked Arenas, building on the game-changing introduction of Arenas maps in Apex Legends Season 9. These new experiences began to move the game beyond the battle royale genre, and it’ll be interesting to see what happens next on that front with the introduction of Ranked Arenas (which are designed for highly competitive players).

As the release date nears and the patch notes begin to appear, we’ll get you up to speed with all the essential information on Apex Legends Season 10. So keep reading…

When is the Apex Legends Season 10 release date?

The Apex Legends Season 10 release date is confirmed to be Tuesday 3rd August 2021. So there isn’t long left to wait for those of us who’ve been eagerly anticipating this new season of content.

Yep, 3rd August is the day on which the fresh new season of content will drop into Apex Legends, which is currently available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. And let’s not forget that Apex Legends Mobile is on the way, with closed betas for that phone-friendly version already underway.

What time will Apex Legends Season 10 launch?

Respawn has not yet confirmed the official launch time for Apex Legends Season 10, but we can make a decent guess based on previous form. The Apex Legends Season 9 release date, back in May, saw that batch of content launching into our lives at around 6pm UK time.

Based on that, we’d predict that Apex Legends Season 10 will launch at 6pm UK time on 3rd August 2021. That’s just a guess at this point, but we’ll be sure to let you know if/when the official time is confirmed.

Respawn

What’s in the Apex Legends Season 10 patch notes?

In the press materials for Apex Legends Season 10, Respawn provided a handy little paragraph describing each of the major new additions that will come to the game as part of the Emergence event. In the words of Respawn, then, this is what you should expect:

New Legend Seer: “Seer is a mysterious outcast that offers a new way of seeing enemies. Seer’s abilities are a sight to behold as he uses sensors and drones to hunt with surgical precision.”

New Weapon Rampage LMG: “‘Ring the party’ with Rampart’s newest invention, the Rampage LMG, which packs a powerful punch, and with a charge from Thermite Grenades, can be revved up for a faster fire rate.”

World’s Edge Map Update: “Hammond continues to tear apart World’s Edge with a rebirth and overhaul of the map in store for Emergence which includes changes to some of the map’s most popular POIs.” You can learn more about this map overhaul on Respawn’s official blog.

Ranked Arenas: “Apex Legends continues its investment in Arenas with the introduction of Ranked Arenas, which will allow players to prove themselves as Apex Predators in either Arenas or Battle Royale mode for the first time ever, or show that they’re the ultimate Champion by conquering both.” Respawn also has a full blog post about Ranked Arenas.

New Arenas to Conquer: “The Arenas map rotation gets another refresh with three new POI’s that will rotate throughout the season including Hillside, Dome, and Oasis.”

What do we know about the Seer, the new Legend for Apex Legends Season 10?

The new Legend for Season 10 is a chap called Seer, who is voiced by a Nigerian voice actor named Iké Amad. You can witness the character’s birth – literally – in the lore trailer below, which follows him from infancy to adulthood:

EA said – during the recent EA Play Live event – that Seer is “all about tracking enemies”, albeit in a more stealthy way than the game’s pre-existing scout character (who’s called Bloodhound). Playing as Seer, you’ll apparently be able to accrue “precise and lingering information” about the positions of your rival players.

During EA Play Live, Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier also explained Seer’s abilities, offering these descriptions of his Passive, Tactical and Ultimate moves:

Passive: When aiming down sights, Seer can sense the heartbeats of other players.

When aiming down sights, Seer can sense the heartbeats of other players. Tactical: After picking up the scent of a heartbeat, Seer can send drones to hunt down the enemy in question.

After picking up the scent of a heartbeat, Seer can send drones to hunt down the enemy in question. Ultimate: When the situation allows, Seer can send out a huge number of drones to create a moving dome.

Those abilities sound pretty cool, don’t they? And when you combine those moves with Seer’s eye-catching visual style – who wouldn’t want that? – this new Legend is starting to sound like a tantalising proposition.

Is there a gameplay trailer for Apex Legends Season 10?

One of the best ways to wrap your head around Apex Legends Season 10 is to take a look at Respawn’s official gameplay trailer, which we’ve included for you below. Have a gander and get yourself prepared for the Emergence event’s start date on 3rd August.

