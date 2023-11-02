Alan Wake 2 update: Full patch notes & what changed
Wake up, the new Alan Wake 2 update is here.
A new Alan Wake 2 update is available to download and install on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Quite a bit has been changed and fixed thanks to the update, as Remedy Entertainment looks to improve the game after its initial release.
Known as the 08 update, this new patch has made over 200 individual fixes and improvements to the survival horror game – making it the largest patch to date.
Before you get too excited, there’s nothing new added in the update, and we’re still waiting to hear more about the game’s upcoming 'alternative' story and New Game Plus mode.
This is an update that fixes a load of smaller gameplay and graphical issues and glitches/bugs. Keep reading for the full list of Alan Wake 2 update 08 patch notes and to see what’s changed with the patch.
What changed in the Alan Wake 2 update?
The Alan Wake 2 08 update makes a load of smaller fixes and improvements to the game. The lighting, for example, has been improved on all platforms as of the patch.
Remedy Entertainment explains: "The 08 update contains over 200+ individual improvements and fixes to the game. There’s no new content here, but the game should play and look better than ever."
Unintentional progress blocking glitches, such as conversations failing to trigger, have been fixed, lip-syncing has been improved and auto-aim has been boosted in certain circumstances.
You’ll find the full list of bug fixes and improvements below in the full list of patch notes.
Full patch notes for Alan Wake 2 update
The full list of patch notes for the latest Alan Wake 2 update is as follows:
Global
- Various localisation fixes, such as improved subtitle timings for all languages
- Improved localised audio for live-action cinematics
- Various audio-related improvements and additional polish
- Improved lip sync in some instances
- Fixed various graphical issues in the environments
- Fixed various minor issues in cinematics
- Minor improvements to image aliasing in Performance mode and Xbox Series S
- Improved lighting
- Fixed lighting bugs in multiple locations
- Various UI-related fixes and additional polish
- Various gameplay fixes and improvements
- Minor gameplay finetuning
- Improved auto-aim for specific circumstances
- Fixed rare player character animation issues
- Fixed various issues in the Case Board
- Fixed various map issues
- Several conversations failing to trigger and thus blocking progress later have been fixed
- Fixed Rose’s dialogue choices, sometimes not being selectable, blocking progress
- Fixed a rare issue with Saga’s lines not playing when going to the Sheriff’s Station, blocking progress
- Resolved a potential problem in the player getting stuck in a Case Board Tutorial
- Fixed exploration rewards for Lighthouse
Mission specific
INVITATION:
- Fixed a bug where Saga could get stuck in the environment (Crazy forest)
CASEY:
- Fixed potential issue with players able to get stuck when falling from ladders
- Fixed potential issues with Dark Presence (it remains a threat)
- Fixed a rare crash
ZANE’S FILM:
- Fixed a bug where Alan could fall through the environment
SCRATCH:
- Fixed a bug where Saga could fall through the world
- Fixed a bug in where a gate could get locked after reloading a save game, causing the player to get blocked from progressing
- Fixed an issue where, in rare circumstances, the player could end up outside of the game world when opening the map
- Fixed an issue where, in rare cases, the Lighthouse key could not be picked up
WE SING:
- Fixed a bug where Alan could get stuck in the environment
ROOM 665:
- Fixed an issue that caused the Oceanview Hotel Lobby Echo not to align correctly (this one was really annoying; we apologise)
MASKS:
- Fixed an issue where if the player performed specific tasks in an unpredictable order, the mission progress could get blocked
DEERFEST:
- Fixed an issue (much to Rose’s chagrin) with physics-related props that could block the player in and halt progress
COME HOME:
- Fixed an issue where the player, in rare instances, could not exit the radio, TV or manuscript interact modules
PC specific
- Fixed a bug that could cause graphics settings to reset when launching the game
- Improvements to PC Window handling logic
- Fixed mouse cursor sometimes not appearing in menus
