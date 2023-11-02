Known as the 08 update, this new patch has made over 200 individual fixes and improvements to the survival horror game – making it the largest patch to date.

Before you get too excited, there’s nothing new added in the update, and we’re still waiting to hear more about the game’s upcoming 'alternative' story and New Game Plus mode.

This is an update that fixes a load of smaller gameplay and graphical issues and glitches/bugs. Keep reading for the full list of Alan Wake 2 update 08 patch notes and to see what’s changed with the patch.

Read more on Alan Wake 2:

The Alan Wake 2 08 update makes a load of smaller fixes and improvements to the game. The lighting, for example, has been improved on all platforms as of the patch.

Remedy Entertainment explains: "The 08 update contains over 200+ individual improvements and fixes to the game. There’s no new content here, but the game should play and look better than ever."

Unintentional progress blocking glitches, such as conversations failing to trigger, have been fixed, lip-syncing has been improved and auto-aim has been boosted in certain circumstances.

You’ll find the full list of bug fixes and improvements below in the full list of patch notes.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The full list of patch notes for the latest Alan Wake 2 update is as follows:

Global

Various localisation fixes, such as improved subtitle timings for all languages

Improved localised audio for live-action cinematics

Various audio-related improvements and additional polish

Improved lip sync in some instances

Fixed various graphical issues in the environments

Fixed various minor issues in cinematics

Minor improvements to image aliasing in Performance mode and Xbox Series S

Improved lighting

Fixed lighting bugs in multiple locations

Various UI-related fixes and additional polish

Various gameplay fixes and improvements

Minor gameplay finetuning

Improved auto-aim for specific circumstances

Fixed rare player character animation issues

Fixed various issues in the Case Board

Fixed various map issues

Several conversations failing to trigger and thus blocking progress later have been fixed

Fixed Rose’s dialogue choices, sometimes not being selectable, blocking progress

Fixed a rare issue with Saga’s lines not playing when going to the Sheriff’s Station, blocking progress

Resolved a potential problem in the player getting stuck in a Case Board Tutorial

Fixed exploration rewards for Lighthouse

Mission specific

INVITATION:

Fixed a bug where Saga could get stuck in the environment (Crazy forest)

CASEY:

Fixed potential issue with players able to get stuck when falling from ladders

Fixed potential issues with Dark Presence (it remains a threat)

Fixed a rare crash

ZANE’S FILM:

Fixed a bug where Alan could fall through the environment

SCRATCH:

Fixed a bug where Saga could fall through the world

Fixed a bug in where a gate could get locked after reloading a save game, causing the player to get blocked from progressing

Fixed an issue where, in rare circumstances, the player could end up outside of the game world when opening the map

Fixed an issue where, in rare cases, the Lighthouse key could not be picked up

WE SING:

Fixed a bug where Alan could get stuck in the environment

ROOM 665:

Fixed an issue that caused the Oceanview Hotel Lobby Echo not to align correctly (this one was really annoying; we apologise)

MASKS:

Fixed an issue where if the player performed specific tasks in an unpredictable order, the mission progress could get blocked

DEERFEST:

Fixed an issue (much to Rose’s chagrin) with physics-related props that could block the player in and halt progress

COME HOME:

Fixed an issue where the player, in rare instances, could not exit the radio, TV or manuscript interact modules

PC specific

Fixed a bug that could cause graphics settings to reset when launching the game

Improvements to PC Window handling logic

Fixed mouse cursor sometimes not appearing in menus

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.