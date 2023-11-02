Featuring a combination of original tracks and licensed songs, Alan Wake 2 uses its soundtrack to elevate the spookiness, trippiness and other elements of its design, world and story.

There are 20 tracks in total, with seven of the songs being collaborations with the composer Petri Alanko and various Scandinavian artists to create the Alan Wake 2 Chapter Songs album.

Read on to find out how to listen to the Alan Wake 2 soundtrack outside of the game, who composed it and for the full list of songs in the game.

Who composed the Alan Wake 2 soundtrack?

The main composer of the Alan Wake 2 soundtrack’s original score is Petri Alanko, who has worked with Remedy Entertainment before on the original Alan Wake, its American Nightmare expansion and Control.

Its full soundtrack, meanwhile, was created with and by a variety of different artists.

RAKEL, Jean Castel, Mougleta, Paleface, ROOS+BERG, Jaimes, Old Gods of Asgard, Poets of the Fall, Poe, Martti Suosalo, PJ Harvey and Sami 'Haxx' Hakala are all involved in the soundtrack, which is filled with original and licensed songs.

How to listen to the Alan Wake 2 soundtrack

While the whole thing isn’t on Spotify as one album or playlist, you can listen to the Alan Wake 2 Chapters album on Spotify.

Check out the seven Alan Wake 2 Chapter soundtrack songs below:

You can also find other songs from within the soundtrack on Spotify, as they have been used in Remedy games before and/or were created by other artists.

Check out the full list of songs in the horror game’s soundtrack below for the track names and artists involved.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like you can buy the full soundtrack, so you'll have to make do with streaming on Spotify for now.

Full list of Alan Wake 2 soundtrack songs

The full list of Alan Wake 2 soundtrack songs is as follows:

Follow You in to the Dark - RAKEL

- RAKEL Lost at Sea - Jean Castel

- Jean Castel Superhero - Mougleta

- Mougleta Dark, Twisted and Cruel - Paleface

- Paleface No One Left to Love - ROOS+BERG

- ROOS+BERG Wide Awake - Jaimes

- Jaimes Herald of Darkness - Old Gods of Asgard feat Matthew Porretta and David Harewood

- Old Gods of Asgard feat Matthew Porretta and David Harewood Heroes and Villains - Poets of the Fall

- Poets of the Fall Dark Ocean Summoning - Old Gods of Asgard

- Old Gods of Asgard Anger’s Remorse - Old Gods of Asgard

- Old Gods of Asgard Take Control - Old Gods of Asgard

- Old Gods of Asgard Balance Slays the Demon - Old Gods of Asgard

- Old Gods of Asgard Children of the Elder God - Old Gods of Asgard

- Old Gods of Asgard The Poet and the Muse - Old Gods of Asgard

- Old Gods of Asgard The Happy Song - Poets of the Fall

- Poets of the Fall This Road (AW) - Poe

- Poe Yoton Yo (Nightless Night) - Martti Suosalo

- Martti Suosalo Sankarin Tango (Hero’s Tango) - Martti Suosalo

- Martti Suosalo Prayer at the Gate - Polly Jean Harvey

- Polly Jean Harvey Filth - Sami 'Haxx' Hakala

