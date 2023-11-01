Listen to our podcast, One More Life, for more gaming intel!

Knowing how many hours it takes to complete Alan Wake 2 before you play it will let you in on how much time you’ll need to put aside if you’re keen on playing the game.

A game’s length can be make or break when there are so many quality choices out there – especially if your free time is at a premium.

Luckily, Remedy appreciates this - Alan Wake 2 is not a long game to beat, no matter how you go about playing it.

Read on to find out how long it takes to complete Alan Wake 2. We’ve got details below on how it should take you no matter your play style, from story rushing to seeing and doing everything.

How long is Alan Wake 2? Hours needed to beat explained

Alan Wake 2 should take you 15-25 hours to complete, depending on how you play the game.

According to How Long to Beat, which collects game completion times from site account users, it should take around 15 hours to beat Alan Wake 2 if you’re focussed solely on its story. Players who rush through it can complete the game in 12-13 hours, meanwhile.

If you like to smell the roses once in a while, find some of the game’s collectables and do a bit of side content, you’ll be looking at spending around 20 hours in Alan Wake 2.

Completionists, meanwhile, take on average 23.5 hours to see and do everything the horror game has to offer. As the timings on How Long to Beat are an average, you could do and see everything in Alan Wake 2 a little slower or faster than other players.

If you’re struggling with the game’s difficulty, for example, you could spend a lot longer in Alan Wake 2 than some other people.

All told, though, Alan Wake 2 is not a long game, no matter how you play it.

