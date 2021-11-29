Cyber Monday 2021: everything you need to know

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and our experts will be bringing you the top deals, discounts and offers available online.

The event is an online-focused extension of Black Friday that was initially centred on tech but has grown to include offers on all sorts of different products.

The RadioTimes.com team will be listing the latest offers as they are announced by retailers such as Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Argos and Very.

Many of these retailers’ Black Friday sales last until the end of Cyber Monday, but we may also be treated to some fresh deals throughout the day too.

However, like last year, there are concerns about stock levels when it comes to tech, toys and appliances, so we wouldn’t suggest holding out too long in the hopes that a better deal comes along. According to the BBC, The IMRG, the UK’s Online Retail Association, confirmed the tech industry had seen delays to stock arriving.

Our team is already working hard to uncover the best offers this year, so for the latest Cyber Monday deals and latest stock updates, be sure to bookmark this page.

For live updates today, head to our best Cyber Monday deals live blog.

Jump to:

Best Cyber Monday tech deals

Oculus Quest 2 | £299.99 £249.99 (save £50 with cashback)

What’s the deal: This deal at the retailer Very gives you £50 cashback with a promo code if you buy the Quest 2, so it brings the cost from £299.99 to £249.99. You claim £50 back using the code TVGMR at checkout. You will be charged the full amount, but the credit will be sent back to your payment card when it’s dispatched.

Why we chose it: Deals on the virtual reality headset’s 128GB model are rare, and it doesn’t often go below the 299 RRP, so this is a good opportunity for a saving.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe | £239 £185.00 (Save £54 or 23%)

What’s the deal: The latest AirPods Pro model is discounted from £239 to £185 on Amazon, so that’s a fantastic £54 (23%) off the flagship wireless earbuds.

Why we chose it: They are the perfect pair of earbuds for iPhone users as they pair seamlessly with the phone, plus they have active noise cancellation built-in.

What’s the deal: A £40 saving on the De’Longhi Piccolo XS coffee machine.

Why we chose it: Not only is the machine now under £30, but it has a great feature set for the price point. It can make more than 50 types of coffee and hot drink using pods and comes in multiple colours: red, black and white.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle | £316.97 £259.99 at Argos

What’s the deal: You can currently save more than £55 on this Switch bundle which has a digital download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, plus free online membership for three months. It’s a saving of £56.98 or 18% total, according to the Nintendo website.

Why we chose it: The Switch has proven to be a hugely popular console this year, and we don’t often see any major price drops – so this represents a great deal.

Of course, there will be many more deals as Cyber Monday continues. Here’s a list of some of the biggest retailers taking part in the sale and their top deals.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is one of the key dates in the retail calendar ahead of Christmas and a chance to pick up bargains on high-value tech products, including phones, laptops, fitness trackers, smart speakers, TVs, home appliances and more. It falls four days after the US Thanksgiving holiday – the Monday after Black Friday.

While the event first gained traction in the US, it’s now international in scope – and while the focus is still more on e-commerce than in-store discounts, many Black Friday offers will simply run into Cyber Monday these days. With retail still somewhat disrupted by the pandemic, we expect a large amount of activity this year.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Cyber Monday 2021 is today Monday, 29th November.

The date changes every year – as it is based around the timing of Thanksgiving (which lands on the fourth Thursday in November). Cyber Monday always follows Black Friday weekend. This year, Black Friday started on Friday 26th November.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday: What’s the difference?

The origins of Black Friday – which started on Friday 26th November this year – are surprisingly complex, with one explanation being that the name was first inspired by bookkeepers who traditionally recorded profits in black ink – compared to red ink for any losses. The name alludes to retailers aiming to boost profits in order to put themselves “in the black” ahead of the year’s end, as noted by Investopedia.

These days, Black Friday has evolved into a vast, often frenzied, sales weekend. In pre-COVID times, the price cuts were generally in-store and used to entice people into the businesses. We suspect that may be slightly different in 2021.

In comparison, Cyber Monday was created in the mid-2000s by a US trade body as a way to boost online sales – with many deals exclusive to retailers’ websites. But things have changed a lot since 2005, and internet shopping is now commonplace, so the lines have totally blurred between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Many of the deals will start over the weekend and then continue into the following Monday, meaning that Cyber Monday has quickly become an extension of the Black Friday deals already live. On occasion, it is just the store’s branding simply being updated to reflect the new sale.

However, many retailers, such as Amazon and Currys, do also hold some stand-out deals for Cyber Monday. Due to the pandemic, it’s likely we will see increased online shopping this year, despite many UK COVID restrictions loosening.

There can also be a difference in what products are discounted when it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you’re after a new TV, smartwatch or a PS5 deal, Black Friday may offer better opportunities to find a decent discount.

However, we often see brilliant fitness, fashion, and beauty offers for Cyber Monday, too. Therefore, while the two sales events are slowly merging into one, it can sometimes be worth waiting (stock dependent) for Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday: How to get the best deals

Make no mistake: browsing the internet during Cyber Monday can be confusing and may quickly leave you in a daze. Are you actually getting a good deal? Do you really need a new 75-inch TV? What store is best to shop from? Deal-hunting is a bit of a minefield sometimes – so here are some of the key points to consider:

Do your homework: It’s advised to have a rough plan in place before hitting the websites. Make a list of what you are actually looking for. If a new TV is a priority, look at some models beforehand (and don’t miss our best TV to buy guide) and then create a wishlist. Your dream model may come down on Cyber Monday.

It’s advised to have a rough plan in place before hitting the websites. Make a list of what you are actually looking for. If a new TV is a priority, look at some models beforehand (and don’t miss our best TV to buy guide) and then create a wishlist. Your dream model may come down on Cyber Monday. Compare pricing: Before buying everything in your online basket, do a quick search of the other retailers’ websites because they may be undercutting the price of an item. Most will aggressively price-match, but Amazon especially is known for going under its rivals. Make use of the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, which shows you the full price history of an Amazon product.

Before buying everything in your online basket, do a quick search of the other retailers’ websites because they may be undercutting the price of an item. Most will aggressively price-match, but Amazon especially is known for going under its rivals. Make use of the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, which shows you the full price history of an Amazon product. Use social media and newsletters: Most retailers will tease upcoming sales on Twitter and Instagram accounts, so it’s advised to follow them during Cyber Monday. In addition, the majority of stores will have mailing lists or email newsletters that promote upcoming or ongoing events or discounts.

Cyber Monday: How to get a free Amazon Prime trial

There’s no escaping it: Amazon is one of the most dominant retailers and will be a key destination during Cyber Monday. Its Prime subscription service typically costs £7.99 per month or £79 per year – which is the equivalent of £6.58 per month.

But if you want to try out the service over Cyber Monday you may want to consider signing up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

Read our full guide to the Amazon Prime Video UK cost.

This means you can reap the benefits of the membership and take advantage of its perks – such as the speedy delivery times – while shopping. You won’t be charged until after the trial ends, but note that it automatically upgrades to a £7.99/month membership. You can only sign up for one free Prime trial every 12 months.

