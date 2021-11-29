Best new Amazon deals for Cyber Monday 2021

Amazon has just kicked off its Cyber Monday sale. This follows not just a weekend of Black Friday deals from the retailer but weeks of them. We’re happy to see some brand new offers for today, Cyber Monday 2021. If you want to know what’s new and make the most of your Prime subscription, you’re in the right place.

Finding it hard to weed out the best offers? Don’t forget to consult trusty CamelCamelCamel. This is a nifty free tool where you can input any Amazon product or ASIN (that’s the long product number you find in the URL) and find out its price history. This means you’ll know if you really are getting a great price.

Plus, CamelCamelCamel is also useful if you’re shopping elsewhere this Cyber Monday too. The likes of John Lewis, Argos and Currys all price-match. So if it’s the cheapest at Amazon, it may well be the cheapest the online world has seen so far.

Right, now you know how to scrutinise those prices, let’s get back to the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals today.

Best new Cyber Monday deals just launched at Amazon

Tile Mate + Slim item trackers bundle | £39.99 £27.99 (save £12 or 30%) £27.99 (save £12 or 30%)

What’s the deal: Almost a third off this two-pack of item finders from Tile.

Why we chose it: Tile, a rival to Apple’s AirTags, offers a nifty way to keep track of your valuables. This bundle includes a Tile Mate to attach to your keys, plus a Tile Slim tracker to slide into your wallet. These clever bits of kit can be tracked via Bluetooth from a smartphone app. If you’re prone to losing your kit, even in your own home, or know someone that does, this is a fantastic solution at a decent price.

Nokia T20 Android 11 tablet | £179 £134.99 (save £44.01 or 25%)

What’s the deal: A 25% saving on Nokia’s brand new T20 tablet.

Why we chose it: After several years, Nokia returned to the tablet scene in October with their T20 model. This is the brand’s first tablet foray since it was acquired by HMD Global, too. It’s exciting to see a discount so soon after release, and it’s the first time Amazon has dropped the price so far. This is a decent tablet for those who are looking for an affordable, robust tablet for their kids or an everyday tablet for light browsing and streaming.

What’s the deal: Save almost a third on the most recent Fossil smartwatch.

Why we chose it: The Gen 6 smartwatch from Fossil was only released a couple of months ago, so we’re excited to see it drop to its lowest price yet on Amazon. It’s a stylish watch that seamlessly blends traditional and modern design. It boasts a great display, and crucially (and unlike many other premium watches on the market), it’s compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.

Best Amazon deals continuing for Cyber Monday

Along with the new Cyber Monday deals released by Amazon today, many existing offers extend until tonight. These include some of our favourite Amazon offers of the entire Black Friday 2021 deals period. So, if you missed them, it’s not too late.

In addition to top products at discounted prices, in true Amazon fashion, they’ve also slashed the cost of some of their own services too. You can sign up for selected Amazon Prime Video channels like Britbox for just 99p per month for three months. And Amazon’s audiobook platform, Audible, is just 99p for three months. It’s usually £7.99 per month.

What’s the deal: This is a decent discount on the larger 44mm Apple Watch Series 6.

Why we chose it: We rated this product 4.5 stars out of 5 in our Apple Watch 6 review, where we tried out the new ECG (electrocardiogram) and blood oxygen monitoring functions. These were the main upgrades to the previous Apple Watch SE model. Can’t decide on a model? Head to our Apple Watch 7 vs Apple Watch 6 guide.

What’s the deal: Bag £4o off the Apple AirPods Pro. Now £199, they come with a MagSafe charging case and Active Noise Cancellation.

Why we chose it: Apple AirPods are always high in demand for Black Friday, and it’s one of the only times of the year where we see substantial discounts. This is the cheapest ever Amazon price for the premium model in the AirPods series.

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch | £199.99 £99 (save £100.99 or 50%)

What’s the deal: Amazon has cut the cost of the Fitbit Versa 2.

Why we chose it: This is the lowest ever price on Amazon for the Fitbit Versa 2. Generally, the RRP is now considered to be £149.99, but that’s still a good saving of a third and cheaper than at Fitbit itself. This model has a 4+ day battery life, but if you’re looking for GPS included, opt for the Versa 3 (now £167.44, was £199.99).

What’s the deal? Save 25% on the 2nd generation Amazon Ring HD video doorbell with advanced motion detection and get a 30-day free trial of the Ring Protect Plan.

Why we chose it: Home security is something we’re all interested in, and with Wi-Fi connectivity and a built-in rechargeable battery, the Ring video doorbell is one way to see who’s on your property before you open the door. This price excludes expert installation, which is something to be aware of before you buy.

When do Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals end?

Most of Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals end tonight, 29th November. After weeks of deals, the end is in sight. Today marks your last opportunity to pick up one of Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts.

