Samsung Black Friday deals 2021: save on Galaxy S20, S21 and more

With Black Friday 2021 just around the corner, and it’s likely to present some tempting opportunities to scoop up cut-price Samsung phones, tablets and more. Our experts will be providing an in-depth guide on how and when to bag a Black Friday bargain this sales season.

Plus, once Black Friday is out of the way – there will be even more chances to get bargain tech during Cyber Monday 2021.

While Samsung’s latest foldable phones aren’t likely to see huge price reductions, there could be some appetising deals on Samsung S20 and S21 phones, as well as Samsung TVs, tablets, earbuds and more.

When sizing up a Black Friday purchase, it’s worth figuring out exactly what you need first. Are you in the market for a new phone or tablet? Or do you want to treat yourself to some new earbuds? Then consider what specs you’ll need from your new Samsung device and compare that to what’s available.

Finally – and perhaps most importantly – it’s a good idea to set a budget before the Black Friday rush gets underway. That will help you realistically target the products you want to pick up and prevent you from over-spending on those you don’t.

There are lots of would-be buyers hoping for price drops on the Samsung S21 range this Black Friday. If you’re one of them – or you’re on the lookout for a new phone more generally – then why not take a look at our reviews to help you figure out which handset could suit you. There’s a good chance that all of the phones linked below will see some Black Friday price reductions.

When will Samsung products be on sale for Black Friday this year?

Black Friday 2021 lands on the 26th of November, with Cyber Monday following on the 29th. Both sales are bound to be chock-full of great savings.

However, some retailers will start their sale periods before the day itself. This is to attract customers to their sites, as the Black Friday sales are a hugely competitive time for retailers.

At its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 event, Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. With those top-end foldable phones taking the mantle as Samsung’s latest releases, there is a greater chance of larger discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S21 range – which was released back in January – as well as the S20 range and previous foldables, the Z Fold 2 and Z Flip.

The biggest savings are likely to be made on the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, which was released last year. Due to the nature of the seasonal sales, it’s often slightly older ranges that see the best, most value-laden discounts. In this case, we still regard the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra as impressive and highly usable handsets.

For more guidance on which phone might suit you, take a look at our best Samsung phones page. One of the handsets we think is likely to see a great price drop is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Take a look at the latest prices below.

Latest deals

Black Friday Samsung deals: should you wait for Black Friday?

There are already some good deals to be had on Samsung phones and devices. However, we expect prices to fall even further come Black Friday.

Overall, it depends on what phone or device you want to pick up. For example, if you’re on the lookout for an S20, we think there are likely to be great Black Friday deals and would advise waiting. If you want a newer phone from the S21 range, there will likely be some deals, but the discounts will not be quite as large. Finally, if you’re dying to bag the latest Z Flip 3, or Fold 3, then there aren’t likely to be any huge discounts in the seasonal sales. There is a slim chance one or two retailers may offer discounts on these phones to attract more custom.

Some UK phone networks may also offer better or similar data plans on the newer phones, so keep an eye out for that too.

Take a look at Samsung Galaxy S21+ prices below. These will be regularly updated, so be sure to check back as Black Friday approaches.

Latest deals

How to get good Samsung deals on Black Friday

Shop around. Check in with plenty of retailers to ensure you get the best deal. Black Friday is a very, very competitive period for retailers, and each site will be adding new deals throughout the sales period.

Check in with plenty of retailers to ensure you get the best deal. Black Friday is a very, very competitive period for retailers, and each site will be adding new deals throughout the sales period. Check social media. During big sale events, some deals may be teased on social media ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out.

During big sale events, some deals may be teased on social media ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out. Start with Amazon. While we’re keen to encourage you to shop around, Amazon is often the best place to start. Because so many retailers list products on the site, and because of the sheer scale of Amazon’s offering, the site often offers the best prices on consumer tech.

While we’re keen to encourage you to shop around, Amazon is often the best place to start. Because so many retailers list products on the site, and because of the sheer scale of Amazon’s offering, the site often offers the best prices on consumer tech. Use price tracking tools like camelcamelcamel.com to double-check deals. This tool is only compatible with Amazon, but other price trackers are available. The tool allows you to check current pricing against previously available prices, so you can tell if deals are offering genuine savings.

like camelcamelcamel.com to double-check deals. This tool is only compatible with Amazon, but other price trackers are available. The tool allows you to check current pricing against previously available prices, so you can tell if deals are offering genuine savings. Compare online and in-store prices. If you’re shopping in-store, it can be good to check online prices with the same retailer. The fast-moving nature of big sales can mean that in-store and online prices occasionally move out of synch, so it’s a good way to make sure you’re getting the best deal from the retailer you choose.

If you're shopping in-store, it can be good to check online prices with the same retailer. The fast-moving nature of big sales can mean that in-store and online prices occasionally move out of synch, so it's a good way to make sure you're getting the best deal from the retailer you choose.

Black Friday Samsung deals: what offers were there last year?

Last year Samsung offered some brilliant savings on top-end QLED TVs, with £1000 off the huge 82-inch Q800T QLED 8K Smart TV – down to £4999.

There were also savings to be made on the Galaxy S20 – though we expect much larger discounts this year. Shoppers also saved £30 on Galaxy buds – down to £109.

Samsung is already offering US customers a huge 40% off the Galaxy Tab S7 – down to $239.99 – at time of writing. There isn’t a similar discount in the UK, but this likely suggests that we can expect a similar discount during the Black Friday sales.

