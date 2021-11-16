The Radio Times logo
Live Black Friday deals: shop the best early offers from AO, Samsung, Dyson and LEGO

Welcome to our live coverage of Black Friday 2021. With two weeks to go, you'll find all the best deals and early Black Friday sales, as handpicked by our experts.

Live Black Friday deals UK
By
Published: Tuesday, 16th November 2021 at 8:26 pm

This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday 26th November, with Cyber Monday 2021 following on Monday 29th.

But, like in previous years, many retailers have launched their deals early. With less than two weeks to go until the main event, we’re already being bombarded with Black Friday savings.
Each Black Friday sales period sees thousands of discounts compete for our attention – AO alone has 1,100! – so it can be hard work to sift through and find what you’re looking for.

Luckily, that’s where we come in. We’re here to save you time (and hopefully money). If you’re trying to keep up with which brands have kicked off their sales or need to know what a genuine deal looks like, you’re in the right place.

Our team of Technology experts have scrutinised hundreds of products, from flagship smartphones, such as the Google Pixel 6 Pro, to must-have gadgets like the Apple Watch 7. In other words, we know what good tech looks like.

We also have a team dedicated to monitoring prices on popular kit, such as the Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods, so we can confidently tell you if an item is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it.

So, keep us bookmarked, and we’ll bring the best Black Friday deals of the bunch, plus plenty of tips to get the most for your money this November.

  • Save £100 with this Apple Watch 6 deal

    With the release of the Apple Watch 7 last month, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing Black Friday deals on its predecessor – the Apple Watch 6.

    Typically priced at £409, the Apple Watch 6 is now just £309 – thanks to a 25% discount. It’s by far one of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals we’ve seen so far.

    The 44mm (PRODUCT)Red Apple Watch features sleep tracking, is swim-proof, and monitors your blood oxygen level.

    Not an Apple loyalist? Make sure to check out our Black Friday smartwatch deals for plenty of Android-compatible watches.

    Buy Apple Watch 6 for £309 at AO

    By

  • Get up to 41% off Tower Air Fryers

    Amazon has cut prices across the Tower air fryer range. With prices now as low as £36.99, now could be a great time to upgrade your kitchen appliances.

    Our friends over at BBC Good Food spend hundreds of hours testing kitchen appliances – including air fryers – to help you pick out the right appliance at the right price.

    Their Black Friday air fryer deals guide has all the best offers on expert-approved machines that have been tried and tested.

    The Tower Xpress Pro Vortex 5-in-1 Air Fryer impressed in its test thanks to its superb capacity and multi-use purpose. Now with £30 off, the Tower air fryer is just £89.99.

    Shop Tower Air Fryer deals at Amazon

    By

  • Phone contract running out soon? Take advantage of these Black Friday deals

    To make choosing a new phone contract as painless as possible, we’ve asked our experts to pull together the best Black Friday deals.

    Having spent all year testing out the latest flagship devices, including the new iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, we’ve picked out the best offers on smartphones we’ve reviewed.

    There’s plenty of deals to choose from – we’ve seen early Black Friday sales from Virgin Media, Three and O2.

    To find out which networks have the most genuine offers, head to our guides on the best Black Friday phone deals and Black Friday iPhone deals.

    By

  • Get £150 off this Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    It wouldn’t be Black Friday without a Dyson cordless vacuum deal. Dyson is consistently one of the most popular brands during the sales season and it seems to be the same for Black Friday 2021.

    Dyson Black Friday deal

    The Dyson V11 Absolute is definitely on the expensive end when it comes to cordless vacuum cleaners. Typically priced at £559, the 25% discount is very welcome and brings the price down to a more reasonable £449.

    For that price, you get a runtime of up to 60 minutes, six accessories included and the handle features an LCD screen that shows information such as filter maintenance reminders and blockage reports.

    Buy the Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £449 at Currys

    By

  • In need of Christmas gift inspiration? Check out these LEGO discounts

    While LEGO’s Black Friday deals don’t officially begin until the VIP Weekend sale this Saturday, discounts on LEGO sets can still be found across other UK retailers.

    Argos is currently offering up to 20% off LEGO Harry Potter. The deal is across a variety of set sizes, from the rather substantial 971-piece Hogwarts Astronomy Tower to the smaller Room of Requirement (which is now just £14.40).

    Very also has a number of offers, including on LEGO Star Wars and their adult-focused LEGO Architecture sets.

    One of the best LEGO deals we’ve seen is £30 off this LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker 40th Anniversary Set. Previously priced at £139.99, the 1,267-piece set is now just £109.99.

    By
  • Get 27% off this Samsung 43-inch 4K smart TV at Amazon

    The events of the last two years mean we’ve all spent far too much time staring at our TVs – which means you’ve probably considered, at least once, buying a new one.

    If you haven’t yet taken the plunge, Black Friday 2021 may be the time to do so. We’ve seen some brilliant savings in the early sales from the likes of Amazon, Currys and AO.

    Samsung 4K smart TV Black Friday deal

    One of our favourites? This 27% discount on this Samsung 43-inch 4K TV. It’s a 2021 model with built-in hands-free voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa, plus Adaptive Sound that works to adjust your TV to your living space.

    Typically priced at £549, the Samsung smart TV is now just £389 this Black Friday.

    Buy Samsung 43-inch AU8000 4K smart TV for £389 at Amazon

    By

  • Evening! Welcome back to your favourite deal-hunting live blog

    It may only be Tuesday, but the Black Friday deals are coming in fast. So far this week, we’ve seen new deals from Xiaomi, Debenhams and Fonehouse.

    And now seems to be the time to snatch up those skincare and beauty discounts as Foreo, Clinique and Boots all have their Black Friday sales live, too.

    If you need some gift inspiration or just fancy treating yourself ahead of the Christmas party season, make the most of these savings.

    By

