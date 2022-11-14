Whether you’ve grown up with the sport or you’ve more recently have gotten into it with the success of Netflix’s series Formula 1: Drive to Survive , this Black Friday sale is for you.

It’s the highest class of international racing for formula racing cars and one of the most exhilarating sports there is - Formula One has kept us on the edge of our seats since 1950.

The F1 Store is offering a massive 30 per cent off its merchandise and memorabilia until midnight tonight (Monday 14th November).

You can shop by your favourite team, for example Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes and so on, by collection. There's the Lewis Hamilton USA Collection, the Champions Range with drivers Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and Sergio Perez featuring, as well as the multiple Legacy Lines, where iconic figures like Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost and Michael Schumacher feature.

On top of that, there are Christmas jumpers and the Turbo Attax F1 Trading Cards plus collectables, which would make a great Christmas stocking gift for a loved one this year.

Plus, as the F1 Store is approved by the official FIA Formula One World Championship, you know the memorabilia and merchandise will be fantastic quality and fully authentic.

To bag this amazing discount, simply use the code F130 at the checkout. Let’s take a look at some of our favourite sale items.

Aston Martin F1 Team - Sebastian Vettel Model | £75 £52.50 (save £22.50 or 30%)

F1 Store

If you're looking for a stocking filler for a loved one this Christmas, look no further than a model of Sebastian Vettel's racing car. This model car, which comes with a stand, is a brilliant keepsake. Plus, if you're searching for a Secret Santa gift, the model cars start at various price points on the F1 Store website, so there's bound to be something for everyone.

Buy the Aston Martin F1 Team - Sebastian Vettel Model for £52.50 at F1 Store

Red Bull Racing 2022 Cap | £38 £26.60 (save £11.40 or 30%)

F1 Store

Rep the current 2022 Formula One World Champion, Max Verstappen, with this special edition flatbrim cap. The bold orange and black design will ensure that you stand out from the crowd, and the flatbrim means that if you're lucky enough to watch Formula One in person, you won't miss one second of the action if it's a sunny day.

Buy the Red Bull Racing 2022 Cap for £26.60 at F1 Store

Sergio Perez 2022 Limited Edition Poster | £55 £44 (save £11 or 30%)

F1 Store

This limited edition poster is just one of 4,000 copies out there, so the chance of meeting someone with the Red Bull artwork on their wall is very slim.

Sergio Perez's reputation in F1 has been built on taking opposite approaches to Grand Prix racing in comparison to his fellow drivers, but that makes him no less of a fantastic driver. This poster celebrates the Mexican racing driver's talents, and it looks very cool, too!

Buy the Sergio Perez 2022 Limited Edition Poster for £44 at F1 Store

Lewis Hamilton 2022 Special Edition Hoodie | £81 £56.70 (save £24.30 or 30%)

F1 Store

On the complete opposite end of the colour spectrum from Max Verstappen's orange and black cap is this camouflage hoodie from the Lewis Hamilton USA Collection. The limited edition hoodie comes with matching shorts too, and there's also merchandise like a bucket hat and trucker cap.

With over 20 quid off until midnight tonight only, this is a great saving on a fantastic quality hoodie.

Buy the Lewis Hamilton 2022 Special Edition Hoodie for £56.70 at F1 Store

Pro Driver Shoes | £320 £256 (save £64 or 30%)

F1 Store

The Speedcat Pro Racer shoes from Puma are worn by drivers like Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, so for a friend or family member who is lucky enough to actually practise the sport, these would make a brilliant gift. They're a high-performance driving shoe and for a limited time only, you can save a huge 30 per cent or £64.

Be quick with this item as the deal ends at midnight tonight, and there are already limited sizes available.

Pro Driver Shoes for £256 at F1 Store

