Formula 1: Drive to Survive renewed for seasons 5 and 6 at Netflix

The bumper renewal comes as viewership of the series has grown across its four seasons, with the latest attracting the show's biggest audience to date and making Netflix's Top 10 list in 56 countries.

Netflix documentary Formula 1: Drive to Survive has proven to be a runaway hit across its first four seasons, and we now have confirmation that the series will be coming back - not just for season 5, but for season 6 as well.

In a teaser for the new episodes, Netflix announced: "The new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2022 and 2023 championships.

"The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names."

Formula 1: Drive to Survive will return Getty Images

The series started by following the 2018 World Championship, with unprecedented access to the drivers, team principles and owners, as well as Formula 1's management team.

In an exclusive chat before the new seasons were confirmed, one of the show's producers, Paul Martin, told RadioTimes.com that "if the appetite is there, I think it could it run and run".

The last F1 season saw Max Verstappen record his first world title after pipping seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at the post, although he did not appear in one-to-one interviews for the show.

Verstappen previously explained to the Associated Press: "I understand that it needs to be done to boost the popularity in America. But from my side as a driver, I don’t like being part of it.

"They faked a few rivalries which they don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show. I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen.”

Formula 1: Drive to Survive will return for season 5 in 2023. Seasons 1 to 4 are available to stream on Netflix now. Looking for something else to watch? If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

