The latest run of the Netflix series has arrived with fans scouring through the footage for every morsel of drama from the 2021 season.

Box to Box Films have dropped their biggest hint yet that smash-hit docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive will return for season 5, following the 2022 season.

Max Verstappen recorded his first world title after pipping seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at the post on the last lap of the final race in Abu Dhabi.

Controversial circumstances of Verstappen's victory – revolving around race director Michael Masi's control of a safety car situation – have ramped up the interest even further in Box to Box Films' 10-episode season 4.

The question on everyone's lips will be inevitable: will there be a Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5? RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively to the producers to find out.

Producer James Rees-Gay said: "I was in Barcelona [for F1 testing] last weekend sitting down with Christian [Horner] and Toto [Wolff] and they're like: 'We're here again, it's started again'. They're all so knackered from the last year, they had a quick Christmas break but then they've been developing the car the whole time. It's tough for us. It's harder for them.

When asked directly whether the Netflix cameras would be rolling in 2022 for season 5, he said: "We hope so. We're still talking about it. Obviously the season is approaching so we'll try and pull it off. It's in discussion."

With a laugh and a glance, fellow producer Paul Martin said: "He wasn't in Barcelona for his holidays, basically!"

"I do quite often do that though!" replied Rees-Gay.

Martin went on to say: "If the appetite is there, I think it could it run and run. Brandon Riegg, who's the head of Unscripted at Netflix did an interview a couple of months ago where he said there's no reason that these sports franchises that Netflix are doing – and Drive to Survive is at the heart of it – there's no reason for them to not come back every year and every year.

"It's become part and parcel of the Formula 1 world now. You have the season, and then you have Drive to Survive, and then the season starts again.

"It is a great thing about this series that you can see the evolution of these drivers and the their characters and their experiences change year on year. Lando is in it at the end of season one, he comes up in the lift doesn't he? To see where he is now is amazing."

It's that evolution, that journey from young upstart to settled professional, and hopefully, to seasoned champion, that fellow Rees-Gay hopes will keep bringing fans back for more across another decade. He agreed with Martin that the growth of Norris is a compelling storyline to enjoy.

He said: "American platforms, American channels, they have no problem doing 10 seasons of something. It'll be a nice problem to have.

"[Lando] and Danny have a great episode this year, where he basically starts to flex a little bit and actually say I'm not sure who's number one here. He gives us lots of good access and the bottom line is that he's a really good driver."

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 arrives on Netflix Friday 11th March. Seasons 1 to 3 are available now on Netflix.

