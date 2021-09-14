Formula 1 Drive to Survive season 4: release date rumours and everything you need to know
Your guide to all the latest Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 release date rumours and news during the 2021 F1 season
Published:
Formula 1 has hit the jackpot with its popular Netflix documentary series Formula 1: Drive to Survive with three seasons of the show already thrilling audiences across the globe.
The series has proven to be a smash-hit with casual fans and those who simply haven’t watched the sport before, while circuits across the world believe the series’ impact has drawn greater crowds to watch races in person and TV networks have seen their own race figures soar.
Research by Nielson Sports data suggests that the 16-35 age bracket experienced a surge in interest from one in four people to one in three during March 2020, with some of that rise credited to the Netflix show.
That leaves a question on everyone’s lips: when can we have more? Formula 1: Drive to Survive is becoming an annual tradition, a chance to look back on the previous campaign and savour every twist, turn, slam and scorching run.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the latest Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 release date and rumours.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 release date: when will it be on Netflix?
The good news is there will be a Formula 1: Drive to Survive season four.
It was confirmed at the end of August by Netflix and Formula 1 alike that the fourth season is being filmed right now and will be coming to the streaming giant.
The next run of the show will focus on the 2021 season which comes to an inevitably show-stopping conclusion in December.
The Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 release date has been officially announced to be in 2022, but Netflix and F1 have stopped short of confirming a specific date.
Previous release dates were:
- Season one – 8th March 2019
- Season two – 28th February 2020
- Season three – 19th March 2021
Season one was launched one week prior to the season opener in Australia, while season two was released two weeks in advance.
The third season was set to launch in conjunction with the opening weekend of the season in Melbourne, but the Australian Grand Prix was postponed. Netflix kept their release date and the series launched on the 19th as planned.
The provisional 2022 calendar is yet to be unveiled and is unlikely to be produced until the world COVID situation is more clearly defined, but you can expect Netflix to try again with their plan to release season four in conjunction with the opening race at the Albert Park Circuit on the middle weekend in March 2022.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 trailer
It’s way too early for a Formula 1: Drive to Survive season four trailer but you can pretty much imagine it in your head by running through the various Hamilton-Verstappen entanglements with a thudding soundtrack.
We’ll keep you posted as soon as a trailer is launched by Netflix and Formula 1. Stay tuned!
