Black Friday iPhone deals: top iPhone bundles with iPads, AirTags and more

This week, we’ve been treated to plenty of early Black Friday deals from phone networks and providers. For those looking for iPhone Black Friday discounts, Virgin Media, Sky Mobile and O2 are among the latest to launch their early Black Friday sales.

One of the stand-out early offerings has seen Three offer six months half-price on the iPhone 13 Pro, plus a £100 voucher if you swap from another network. If you’re also after AirPods, an Apple Watch, AirTags or even an iPad, Virgin Media is stocking some great iPhone bundle deals.

So, do you invest in the all-new iPhone 13 or hold out for some even bigger discounts on the slightly older – but still impressive – iPhone 12? Read on for our pick of the best iPhone Black Friday deals so far, plus our advice for choosing between the iPhone generations. And, if you’re considering Black Friday SIM-only deals and instead prefer to buy an iPhone off contract, we’ve also rounded up the best handset prices from the likes of Amazon, Currys, AO, Argos and Very.

Best early Black Friday iPhone deals: quick links

In our iPhone 12 review, we gave the popular phone four and a half stars and it’s still worth considering as a purchase even after the iPhone 13‘s release. Scroll down for more buying advice, or if you know what you’re after, find our pick of the best deals so far below:

Best iPhone contract deals:

Best iPhone bundle deals:

Best iPhone handset only deals:

We have also been tracking the iPhone 13 availability and where to buy in the UK as there have been some delays in delivery times since the launch last month.

Which iPhone Black Friday sales have started?

Three – Black Friday deals live

– Black Friday deals live Mobiles.co.uk – Black Friday deals live

– Black Friday deals live Tesco Mobile – Black Friday deals live

– Black Friday deals live O2 – Black Friday deals live (new!)

– Black Friday deals live Virgin Media – Black Friday deals live (new!)

– Black Friday deals live Sky Mobile – Black Friday deals live (new!)

– Black Friday deals live EE – Official Black Friday sale not yet live, but plenty of great deals available (new!)

– Official Black Friday sale not yet live, but plenty of great deals available BT – BT now partners with EE for mobile

– BT now partners with EE for mobile Vodafone – Black Friday deals not live yet

For buying an iPhone handset outright, the following retailers have kicked off their sales too:

Currys

Very

AO (no iPhone deals yet)

(no iPhone deals yet) Amazon

John Lewis Black Friday deals haven’t yet launched.

Which Apple iPhone should you buy?

iPhone 13

The all-new addition to the iPhone family was unveiled in September, and the iPhone 13 packs an impressive new A15 chipset that gives it plenty of power. In our full iPhone 13 review, it bagged a four and a half star rating thanks to its easy usability, clear display, improved battery life and all-round performance.

Of course, the 13 mini, Pro and Pro Max are all also fantastic options, depending on your budget and preferences.

The iPhone 13 starts at £779:

The iPhone 13 mini starts at £679:

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at £949:

The iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at £1,049:

iPhone 12

It’s no longer the newest phone in the line-up, but the iPhone 12 still packs a fantastic punch. The differences between the 12 and 13 are noticeable but not so huge as to make the 12 an undesirable handset.

In our full iPhone 12 review, the phone bagged an impressive four and a half star rating. We loved its OLED display, improved battery life and camera. Take a look at our iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 page for an in-depth look at the differences between the two.

Ultimately this phone stands up really well and is still a great buy if you want to spend a little less than the cost of an iPhone 13. There’s a good chance of some interesting deals on the iPhone 12, too – thanks to the release of the new phone – and we’ll be keeping you updated on the latest and greatest discounts across Black Friday.

The iPhone 12 now starts at £679:

The iPhone 12 mini now starts at £579:

Apple itself no longer stocks the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max, but you can still pick up deals elsewhere.

iPhone 11

The outlier here in terms of design and looks, the iPhone 11 still stands up well as a handset two years on from its 2019 release. Of course, if you want the very, very latest thing – this isn’t it. But the phone works well, and its A13 Bionic chip makes for a smooth user experience.

The main omission of the iPhone 11 is 5G, which was introduced on its successor, the iPhone 12. So if that level of connectivity is a major sticking point for you as a user, this isn’t the phone for you. Take a look at our iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 rundown for more info or find buying links below.

The iPhone 11 is now priced from £489:

iPhone SE

Apple

The iPhone SE is the best option for those on a tighter budget, but it’s still an impressive handset in many ways. It carries the same A13 Bionic chip from the iPhone 11, a very good 12MP camera and a great display.

The iPhone SE is now priced from £389:

Should you buy an iPhone 13, 12 or 11?

There are a lot of factors in play when deciding which series of iPhone to choose. It’s worth taking a look at the features and specs of the new iPhone 13 and comparing them to what you actually need. Do you want the very latest specs, or is the iPhone 12 still more than enough to keep you happy?

If you’re deciding which generation of iPhone to buy, try our iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 guide. As we detailed in our iPhone 12 review, last year’s smartphone is no slouch: it’s compatible with MagSafe accessories, has a fantastic high-res display, a fast A14 Bionic chip, 5G, wireless charging, good drop protection and more.

But the same can also be said for the even older iPhone 11 – which lacks 5G but still has a stunning screen, Qi wireless charging and a reliable camera setup. It won’t be the latest and greatest Apple phone, but not everyone actually needs that.

While the iPhone 12 (64GB) has an RRP of £799, it is already down to £679 on Amazon. And if you can settle for the iPhone 11, even better. Last year, the iPhone 11 – which had an RRP of £729 when it was released in 2019 – was discounted to £489 (64GB) at Currys.

If you want to know the key differences between the two older Apple phones, read our iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 guide – which will help you make a buying decision.

If you’re solely focused on the new iPhone 13, keep an eye out for trade-in deals, which retailers have offered in prior years. These could save you some money if you are upgrading devices. That said, stock has been up and down, so head to our iPhone 13 availability page to track retailer and network stock in the UK. If you’re not sure which handset is for you, read our new iPhone 13 reviews:

How to get a good iPhone deal on Black Friday

Black Friday may boast some legitimately great tech deals – but we totally get it – the entire period can be a little overwhelming. However, there are some time-tested tactics that you can use to ensure you get the best iPhone deal possible:

Keep a close eye on Amazon : Much like during Prime Day, Amazon leads the way when it comes to price reductions during Black Friday. It often seems to undercut the competition, and its product pricing is updated frequently. It’s here that many of the best discounts will be found – although remember to always use the CamelCamelCamel price tracking tool to make sure the offer is actually good value and to find out if the pricing has ever been lower.

: Much like during Prime Day, Amazon leads the way when it comes to price reductions during Black Friday. It often seems to undercut the competition, and its product pricing is updated frequently. It’s here that many of the best discounts will be found – although remember to always use the CamelCamelCamel price tracking tool to make sure the offer is actually good value and to find out if the pricing has ever been lower. But don’t settle for one retailer : The brilliance of Black Friday is that it isn’t limited to a single retailer – so there’s a much higher chance of getting a bargain on a variety of items, from tech to clothing to home appliances. Make sure you shop around to find the best deals and remember that some retailers, like Currys and John Lewis, often price-match. This is great if you find a product that is sold out elsewhere but is still in stock at those stores.

: The brilliance of Black Friday is that it isn’t limited to a single retailer – so there’s a much higher chance of getting a bargain on a variety of items, from tech to clothing to home appliances. Make sure you shop around to find the best deals and remember that some retailers, like Currys and John Lewis, often price-match. This is great if you find a product that is sold out elsewhere but is still in stock at those stores. Don’t forget about social media : While the best deals are often advertised on a retailer’s Black Friday website section – don’t forget about social media – which may be used to tease upcoming offers before they go live. Following some relevant hashtags could also give you an edge over other shoppers.

: While the best deals are often advertised on a retailer’s Black Friday website section – don’t forget about social media – which may be used to tease upcoming offers before they go live. Following some relevant hashtags could also give you an edge over other shoppers. Sign up to newsletters: Much like scouring social media, many retailers will have a newsletter that will highlight their best deals – and potentially even give a heads-up on upcoming drops. Oh, we have a newsletter too – and it will be providing coverage of Black Friday alongside news and reviews. Sign up below.

What Black Friday iPhone offers were there last year?

The Black Friday sales are only weeks away, and it’s good to be prepared. If last year is anything to go by, we expect there to be fantastic deals on the older iPhones, including the iPhone XR, iPhone SE, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

There were some great deals to be had last year. Apple devices don’t often see drastic price drops – so Black Friday is one of the best times to pick one up. Indeed, with the iPhone 12 fresh at the time, the best discounts were on its predecessor.

The iPhone 11 handset was reduced by roughly 20% on Very, falling from £729 to £579. Phone retailers had great offers (for the time) too. Three was offering the iPhone 11 with unlimited texts and calls for £42 a month and £49 upfront cost – which was a saving of about £168. Carphone Warehouse offered a massive £370 saving on the iPhone 11 – offering the handset for £31.99 per month and £49.99 upfront.

