We just found the best (and only) Black Friday Nintendo Switch Lite deal this year

Gamers, the day has finally arrived – today is Black Friday, which means the Black Friday deals are now live in earnest, making it the perfect time to shop for games, consoles, accessories and anything else gaming-related that you’ve had your eyes on for a while.

One of the most sought-after gaming deals this Black Friday is a discount on the Nintendo Switch Lite, and thankfully we’ve managed to find one such saving! Zavvi will currently sell you a grey Nintendo Switch Lite for £179.99, which is £20 off the RRP. Tesco had a similar offer running, but stock has sold out over at Tesco, so you’ll want to jump on this Zavvi deal while it lasts. We can’t see an equivalent offer anywhere else, so this really is the one and only Switch Lite deal for the time being.

Of course, there are plenty of other treats lurking on the web for gamers this Black Friday. Whether you’re looking for the best gaming chair deals or plotting an overhaul on your entire gaming set-up, there will be Black Friday deals in the UK and beyond that can help you achieve those dreams.

Consoles are proving a little trickier this year. Black Friday PS5 deals are very unlikely considering the constant PS5 stock shortages, and Xbox Series X stock doesn’t exactly grow on trees either. Luckily, there are some great Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals going on, and we’d argue that an Xbox Series S Black Friday purchase would also be a very wise investment.

Meanwhile, if it’s VR that you’re hankering to buy your way into, we’d thoroughly recommend checking out the Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals that are doing the rounds. Or, if you’re looking for a TV, check out this £600 discount on an LG TV that is great for gaming.

A multitude of gaming brands have also launched their own Black Friday sales, dodging the traditional retailers altogether – check out the deals pages at PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, Epic Game Store, Logitech and Razer if you’re looking for something specific. Or if you’re after some tips, read on the bespoke collection we’ve pulled together of the best Black Friday gaming deals this year.

Want real-time updates? Head to our Black Friday deals live blog coverage.

Best Black Friday gaming deals on offer today

Bethesda

The price-slashing is in full flow now! Here’s a selection of the best deals available right now across games, consoles and peripherals.

One of the best discounts right now is a lower price on Deathloop. The hit game is now only £27.86 at GameByte (that’s 53% off its RRP of £59.99), and it’s one of the standout titles of next-gen gaming so far and has received five stars in our review. Read our full Deathloop review for more on the game.

In fact, it’s worth mentioning that there is a massive sale going on at GameByte, with the retailer promising ‘up to 70% off everything’. Have a browse of the GameByte Black Friday deals, then, and you’ll find some lovely surprises – you could get £29 off the EPOS H3 gaming headset (which we named one of the best gaming headsets on the market), or you could even save money on an Elden Ring pre-order.

Another noteworthy sale can be found at eBuyer, where you could get a free Razer Iskur chair when you buy a Razer Blade gaming laptop. Check out the eBuyer Black Friday deals, and look for the green graphic that says ‘free Razer gaming chair’.

There’s also a fantastic discount on the MSI MPG ARTYMIS 34” curved LED gaming monitor, which Currys have reduced by £200. Or if you’re more of a TV-based gamer, Currys has knocked £600 off the LG OLED65C14LB 65” Smart 4K TV (which our TV expert Steve Mays praised highly in his LG C1 review).

Black Friday gaming deals on PS5

The PS5 is the must-have console right now, but it’s also very, very hard to get hold of – so will there be any PS5 deals this Black Friday?

The short answer is – it’s unlikely, but not completely out of the question. PS5 consoles have been rare in terms of stock, but when they turn up, there could be savings to be had on larger bundles, seeing you get games and accessories for less. Check in with our PS5 Black Friday deals and PS5 stock pages for the latest updates.

How to get good gaming deals this Black Friday

Check prices on Amazon. It’s always good to shop around, but starting with Amazon is a tried and tested way to get good deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

It’s always good to shop around, but starting with Amazon is a tried and tested way to get good deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Don’t rely on one site or retailer. This may sound slightly contradictory, but shopping around can often bag you the best deals online. While Amazon is often a great place to start, make sure you check with competing retailers like AO, Currys and John Lewis before committing to a big purchase.

This may sound slightly contradictory, but shopping around can often bag you the best deals online. While Amazon is often a great place to start, make sure you check with competing retailers like AO, Currys and John Lewis before committing to a big purchase. Use price tracking tools. Tools like CamelCamelCamel to track Amazon pricing and ensure you’re getting a good deal.

Tools like CamelCamelCamel to track Amazon pricing and ensure you're getting a good deal.

Some deals may be teased on social media during big sale events ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out.



Black Friday gaming deals: what offers were there last year?

Last year we saw deals across a wide range of games and accessories. There were reductions on blockbuster titles like Doom Eternal – reduced to £16.99 – and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which was reduced to £5 on gog.com.

There was also a fantastic discount on PlayStation Plus subscriptions, with a 12-month subscription reduced to £32.85 on ShopTo. We’re actually seeing similar price drops at the moment, with Argos selling the 12-month Playstation Plus membership for £33.32. That’s a saving of £16.67 or 33% off.

