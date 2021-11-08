The 10 best early Black Friday deals you can buy today

There is less than three weeks to go until the official Black Friday date. Yet, with ongoing stock uncertainty, especially for toys, we’ve seen a flurry of new Black Friday deals from Currys, AO, Very and Boots in the last week, along with discounts from brands such as Oral-B and Samsung. Retailer giant Amazon is the latest to launch their early sale.

The best deals so far include up to 25% off LEGO across retailers, plus savings on home appliances and electricals like the Kenwood Kmix stand mixer and Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush – both of which were hugely popular last year, too.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need on Black Friday 2021: when it is, why it’s called Black Friday, the best early offers and what to expect this year.

Best early Black Friday sales live right now



Technically, Black Friday 2021 will take place on Friday 26th November this year, but many UK retailers have started their early Black Friday deals, with plenty more teasing when their main event sales will start.

Along with the Very Black Friday deals now on offer thanks to the retailer starting its sale on Thursday, smartphone brand OnePlus also has a flash sale live right now. The already-affordable OnePlus Nord CE now has a 10% discount, with savings on the OnePlus 9 Pro expected in the brand’s main Black Friday sale due to start later this month.

So, it sounds like, despite the stock shortages, there should be plenty of chances to grab a decent deal early before Cyber Monday 2021 rolls around on Monday 29th November. Here are some of the best so far:

Remember that we’ve also just had a flurry of new tech releases including the iPhone 13, new AirPods 3, Apple Watch 7 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. With Black Friday being the first major sale since their release, we can often see big discounts on their predecessors, along with possible bundles containing the new devices.

Best early Black Friday deals today: our top 10 offers

Kindle Paperwhite | £149.99 £79.99 (save £70 or 47%)

What’s the deal: Save £70 (47%) on the Kindle Paperwhite. Usually costing £149.99, the 32GB Wi-Fi Kindle is now at its lowest ever price.

Why we chose it: This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen Kindle Paperwhite sold on Amazon. Key features include it being waterproof, a 6-inch display and a built-in adjustable light lets you read indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Kindle Paperwhite | £149.99 £79.99 (save £70 or 47%)

What’s the deal: Now £299.99, this Nintendo Switch Neon + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle currently has a £20 discount.

Why we chose it: Decent Nintendo Switch bundles at a discounted price are hard to come by. That £20 off might not seem like much but with Nintendo Switch stock hard to come by at the moment, any bundles (especially discounted) are welcome.

Merlin Platinum Pass | £299 £239 (save £60 or 20%)

What’s the deal: Merlin Entertainment (who own Legoland, Thorpe Park and Alton Towers) have slashed the prices of all their annual passes. You can now save up to £60 on the annual passes with premium, Platinum Pass, offering the best discount.

Why we chose it: The Platinum Pass gives passholders entry to Merlin’s theme parks for 364 days of the year, free parking at attractions, £5 Off Fastrack Vouchers and Share the Fun Vouchers, along with in-park discounts.

If you’re not sure you’ll make good use of the 364 days of entry, there are cheaper options starting from just £69 a person. These still get you a pretty impressive 190 days of entry to the Merlin attractions. The passes can also be paid for monthly.

Oral-B iO6 Series Electric Toothbrush | £300 £110 (save £190 or 63%)

Roku Express | £29.99 £13.99 (save £16 or 53%)

What’s the deal: Get £16 off Roku’s most affordable streaming player. With an RRP of £29.99, the Roku Express is now just £13.99.

Why we chose it: Featured on our best streaming stick guide, the Roku Express is an affordable way to get HD streaming of smart TV apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, on an old TV. This is the lowest price we’ve seen the streaming stick sold for.

Samsung UE65AU7100 65 Inch TV | £949 £649 (save £300 or 32%)

What’s the deal: Get 63% off this extremely sophisticated electric toothbrush. Typically £300, the Oral-B iO6 Series is now just £110 (down from £300).

Why we chose it: Lowest price ever. This Oral-B toothbrush is filled to the brim with tech including five brushing modes, a pressure sensor that flashes red when you brush too hard and an interactive display. With this purchase, you also get free next day delivery.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds | £249 £189 (save £60 or 24%)

What’s the deal: Now £189, these Sennheiser wireless earbuds currently have a saving of £60. It’s quite rare to see any discount on this model so we’re excited to see a brilliant 24% off.

Why we chose it: In our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds review, we awarded these wireless earbuds 4.5 stars out of 5. We loved their comfortable fit, brilliant sound quality and a battery life that lasted up to seven hours on a single charge. This earnt them a spot on our best wireless earbuds guide as the best premium earbuds we have tested.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | £159 £116 (save £43 or 27%)

What’s the deal: This 2021 Samsung TV currently has a huge £300 off. Usually priced at £949, the 4K 65-inch TV is now just £649.

Why we chose it: This is the lowest price Amazon has sold this TV for. And, it has some brilliant features. These include; working with Alexa and Google Assistant, 4K picture quality and Motion Xcelerator, which is an algorithm that predicts and automatically compensate frames making it great for gaming.

What’s the deal: Save £43 on these Apple AirPods. Now £116, the Apple AirPods come with a charging case and will automatically pair with your iPhone or MacBook when the case is opened.

Why we chose it: Apple AirPods are consistently one of the most popular products at Black Friday. After all, it is one of the only times of year where there are substantial discounts on the Apple earbuds. With the release of the new AirPods 3 last month, we are starting to see the older AirPod models dropping in price.

What’s the deal: There’s currently a decent 40% off this Nespresso coffee machine, bringing the price down to an affordable £119.

Why we chose it: A coffee machine can make a brilliant gift (for yourself or someone else) and Black Friday always offers some brilliant deals. What makes this Nespresso great is that it also comes with a milk frother so you can make the perfect cappuccinos.

What’s the deal: Save over £100 with this Google Nest bundle. With the Nest Doorbell alone usually costing £179.99 (more than the price of this bundle), this is one of the best smart home deals we’ve seen in a while.

Why we chose it: In essence, this Currys offer means that you get the Google Nest Hub for free. As a pair, these products make a great gift for anyone looking to make their home smarter and can be used to see who’s at the door, play music hands-free via Google Assistant and get news, travel and weather updates.

When do Black Friday sales start in the UK?

Black Friday officially takes place on Friday 26th November 2021, but many Black Friday deals and sales have already started. With toy shops warning of stock shortages this festive season, it’s becoming more obvious that retailers are starting their sales early to keep up with rising Christmas shopping demand. We’ve already seen Boots’, Currys’ and Very’s deals begin, for example.

Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday, which takes place on 29th November this year. Traditionally, Cyber Monday was always an online-only event versus the discounts of Black Friday that took place in-store. However, these days there’s not much practical difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

It is worth noting that there is often a lull in fresh deals in the two-day weekend period between the two dates, with new offers released for Cyber Monday and continuing throughout the following week.

The table below shows when you can expect major retailers to launch their Black Friday 2021 sales.

Why is Black Friday called Black Friday?

Black Friday is a shopping tradition that’s been going strong in the US for decades – it always takes place on the day after Thanksgiving. Many believe that the term Black Friday comes from the notion that businesses operate at a financial loss, or are “in the red”, until the day after Thanksgiving. Huge discounts and sales were said to bring them back “in the black” (in profit). Actually however, it’s now believed that police officers in Philadelphia were the first to coin the phrase, describing the day after Thanksgiving when shoppers and visitors flooded the city, causing traffic jams and requiring the officers to work long shifts.

Last year, the US alone saw a 34% increase in Black Friday searches, making it the biggest year yet for the event. It took a surprisingly long time to gain popularity in the UK, only becoming a fixture in the sales calendar a few years ago. Now, though, it is well and truly here to stay, and you’ll find very few British stores that don’t get in on the deals action at the end of November.

What products will be popular for Black Friday 2021?

Last year, search experts Semrush confirmed that the most in-demand product groups were laptops, TVs, microwaves and furniture. Yet, Google searches for individual products were ten times greater in some cases. The Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Apple’s AirPods and Apple Watch were among the most sought after products last year and Amazon Black Friday deals also continued to prove popular. It’s likely that we will see similar demand for these products in 2021.

The iPhone 13 is on sale now, and it means that the iPhone 12 series will likely see discounts during the shopping event, so there will also those keeping an eye out for Black Friday iPhone deals. Conversely, if you don’t want to wait to buy the new Apple flagship, we’ve pulled together the best deals currently available on our iPhone 13 availability page.

Or, for more device on which smartphone to choose, read our guides on iPhone 13 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro or decide on an iPhone 12 using our iPhone 12 vs mini vs Pro vs Pro Max comparison.

Are Black Friday deals real?

Yes – in fact, it’s usually in the Black Friday sales that you’ll find the hottest discounts of the year. It’s at this time of year that you’ll see retailers at their most competitive, dropping prices as low as possible to outbid their rivals.

Demand for the annual sales event also continues to grow. According to figures from Adobe, online sales on Black Friday last year reached $9.03 billion, up 22% from $7.4 billion the previous year. And, search experts Semrush reported a 14% global increase in interest for Black Friday last year.

That being said, there’s a fair bit of filler alongside the killer: not every deal you’ll find during the Black Friday sales is a gem. Money Saving Expert, Martin Lewis, has warned people against getting “caught up in the hype” of Black Friday.

He instead suggests to make a list of everything you intend to buy. “[N]ow’s a good time to start noting down the prices of items – that way you’ll know if it’s a good deal when the Black Friday bonanza kicks off,” he advises on his website. “Do your own research to make sure you’ve found the best deal and before you spend, ask yourself, do I need it? Can I afford it? If the answer is no to any of those questions, then DON’T buy.”

What were some of the best Black Friday deals in 2020?

Of the thousands (no, literally) of deals we scoured during Black Friday 2020, there were a number of highlights that really stood out.

How to get a good deal on Black Friday: top tips

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of discounts that you’ll find online during the Black Friday sales. We’ve put together a few tips and tricks to help you get prepared for deal-hunting.

If you’ve been thinking about buying a high-value tech item this year, now is the time to do it. But don’t pin all your hopes on one item – put a wishlist together instead. For example, if you’re thinking of replacing your phone, read our best smartphone or best Android phone guides, and search out a handful of devices that pique your interest. We’re certain at least one of them will be discounted come Black Friday.

instead. For example, if you’re thinking of replacing your phone, read our best smartphone or best Android phone guides, and search out a handful of devices that pique your interest. We’re certain at least one of them will be discounted come Black Friday. The last year or so has been riddled with stock issues on popular items such as AirPods, Nintendo Switch consoles and iPhone models. Unfortunately, these are likely to continue through to Christmas so we suggest not pinning all your hopes on Black Friday itself. Instead, take advantage of the early Black Friday deals that currently going live.

that currently going live. Don’t always go for the latest generation device . Black Friday can provide some brilliant deals on tech as retailers look to shift older models. Many of these products won’t be more than a year old. For example, with the Google Pixel 6 just being announced and the recent arrival of the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12 and Google Pixel 5 will likely see some good discounts.

. Black Friday can provide some brilliant deals on tech as retailers look to shift older models. Many of these products won’t be more than a year old. For example, with the Google Pixel 6 just being announced and the recent arrival of the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12 and Google Pixel 5 will likely see some good discounts. Price drops shouldn’t always be taken at face value: retailers like to exaggerate their deals by listing RRPs that might no longer reflect actual prices. A great online tool is CamelCamelCamel, which will tell you the price history of an Amazon product, so you get a better sense of the deal’s quality.

Shop around. Always shop around! When you see an amazing deal, add it to your shopping basket. Then, use that window of time to take a look through prices from competing retailers in Google’s Shopping comparator. Keep in mind that stores like Currys and John Lewis promise to match prices that are cheaper elsewhere – hold them to it.

Always shop around! When you see an amazing deal, add it to your shopping basket. Then, use that window of time to take a look through prices from competing retailers in Google’s Shopping comparator. Keep in mind that stores like Currys and John Lewis promise to match prices that are cheaper elsewhere – hold them to it. And remember; it is only a decent deal if you intend to buy the product in the first place. It’s easy to get carried away with the sheer quantity of deals around at the moment. If it’s a product you’ve wanted for a while or something you (or someone else) will get a lot of use out of and it’s now discounted – go ahead – otherwise, maybe just take a moment to double check you’re getting a decent saving.

We love a good deal at RadioTimes.com – so much so that we share ones we like in a regular newsletter. Interested? Take a look below.

