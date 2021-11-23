21 unmissable Black Friday deals you won’t want to wait for

Listen up: Black Friday is this Friday, 26th November! We’re on the home stretch now, and we’ve seen many of the largest UK retailers get in on the action, either launching their deals or adding hundreds more offers to their sales. With predicted stock delays in tech, it might be best to snap a bargain when you see it.

Last week, we saw John Lewis and Argos launch their highly anticipated Black Friday sales. Amazon has also kicked off its Black Friday Week sale, upping the ante with yet more offers on brands such as Fitbit and ghd. The retailers join the likes of Currys, Very, Virgin Media, Sky and Dyson, who also have sales underway.

Genuine deals our experts recommend this week include 20% off Ooni pizza ovens, half price BT Big Sport Bundle (includes Sky Sports) for three months, plus VOXI’s Endless Social Media (unlimited usage) and 50GB of data SIM for just £15 per month.

Below, you’ll find our top picks for Black Friday sale highlights and the best Black Friday deals available this weekend, plus top tips for shopping during the sale season.

Black Friday 2021 sale highlights:

In a hurry? These are our highlighted Black Friday sales. Scroll down for a full list of top retailer sales, plus our top product picks and discounts.

21 of the best Black Friday deals to shop today

What’s the deal: Save £4o on these Apple AirPods Pro. Now £199, they come with a MagSafe charging case and Active Noise Cancellation.

Why we chose it: Apple AirPods are consistently one of the most popular products on Black Friday. After all, it is one of the only times of the year where there are substantial discounts on the Apple earbuds. This is the cheapest ever Amazon price for the premium model in the AirPods family, which has recently been updated with the release of the new AirPods 3 last month.

Don’t need Active Noise Cancellation? The standard AirPods are now just £99 at Very.

2. Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven | £249 £199.20 (save £49.80 or 20%)

What’s the deal: A 20% saving on this impressive portable pizza oven from Ooni.

Why we chose it: This Ooni series is popular in our Technology team at RadioTimes.com, but it’s also been rated 4.2 stars out of 5 by our friends and experts at BBC Good Food in their Ooni Fyra review. This wood pellet fuelled pizza oven makes an excellent gift for foodies and packs away neatly, making it easy to transport on staycations or to friends’ houses. For authentic, homemade pizza that blows shop bought ‘oven’ pizza out of the water, you really can’t go wrong with any of Ooni’s products. Everything on Ooni’s site is currently seeing a 20% discount, including their accessories.

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven | £249 £199.20 (save £49.80 or 20%)

3. Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round 20cm Casserole | £192 £160 (save £32 or 20%)

What’s the deal: Save 20% off Le Creuset’s covetable casserole dish, now from £192 to £160.

Why we chose it: These timeless casserole dishes are endlessly versatile and come in a wide variety of different sizes and colours. They’re brilliant to cook with and will last the test of time.

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round 20cm Casserole | £192 £160 (save £32 or 20%)

4. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | £49.99 £24.99 (save £25 or 50%)

What’s the deal: This streaming stick from Amazon is better than half price. Typically found for £49.99, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is just £24.99 at Very.

Why we chose it: Amazon Fire TV Sticks are an affordable way to upgrade an old, non-smart TV. This device allows you to stream Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and on-demand services like BBC iPlayer in 4K. Added bonus; it plugs into the back of the TV, so it’s completely out of sight when in use.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | £49.99 £24.99 (save £25 or 50%)

5. Kenwood kMix stand mixer | £399.99 £199.99 (save £200 or 50%)

What’s the deal: A cracking deal on the Kenwood kMix stand mixer from Argos sees you save £200.

Why we chose it: The kMix stand mixer includes a powerful 1000 watt motor to help you easily power through bread doughs and cake mixes. This deal includes the K-Beater, whisk and dough hook attachments, which are everything you need to get started.

You can read the full Kenwood kMix review from our friends at BBC Good Food, who scored it 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Kenwood kMix stand mixer | £399.99 £199.99 (save £200 or 50%)

What’s the deal: This is a great price drop on the larger 44mm Apple Watch Series 6. You do have to love the colour red, though!

Why we chose it: We rated this smartwatch 4.5 stars out of 5 in our Apple Watch 6 review and were overall impressed with its performance. The new functions to shout about that improved on the earlier Apple Watch SE are ECG (electrocardiogram) and blood oxygen monitoring. If you’re not sure whether to opt for the latest model, head to our Apple Watch 7 vs Apple Watch 6 guide first.

7. Google Pixel 6 (10GB+ data plans) with Xbox Series S and 3 months’ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | from £45 per month and £30 upfront

What’s the deal: Bag the new Google Pixel 6, an Xbox Series S, three months’ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, 10GB (5G) data and unlimited texts and minutes for £45 per month and £30 upfront.

Why we chose it: Technically, this isn’t even a Black Friday offer, but it’s one of the best bundle phone deals we’ve seen in a very long time. A new phone and a new console all at once.

What’s the deal: Now £299.99, this Nintendo Switch Neon + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle currently has a £20 discount.

Why we chose it: Decent Nintendo Switch bundles at a discounted price are hard to come by. That £20 off might not seem like much, but with Nintendo Switch stock hard to come by at the moment, any bundles (especially discounted) are welcome.

9. Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £599.99 £439.99 (save £160 or 27%)

What’s the deal: Save £160 (or 27%) on the Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. Typically priced at £599, this makes the rather pricey cordless vacuum cleaner a little more affordable.

Why we chose it: This is the best discount on a top Dyson model so far this Black Friday. The cordless vacuum cleaner has a run time of up to 60 minutes, comes with six accessories and an LCD screen that gives you information such as filter maintenance reminders and blockage reports. Argos has undercut other retailers by £10, bringing you a £160 discount. Though note that the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro is down to £299.99, saving you £100.

Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £599.99 £439.99 (save £160 or 27%)

What’s the deal: A £150 saving on a premium Windows laptop.

Why we chose it: This is a good choice if you’re after a fast and quiet laptop from Windows. It has a sleek, slim design which makes it easy to carry around for work on the go. It also comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of memory.

What’s the deal: Save £70 (or 35%) on this Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor. When bought from Ninja directly, not only is it discounted to £129.99, but you can also buy it in an exclusive blue finish and get a free apron.

Why we chose it: The food processor comes with an array of accessories, including a food processor bowl, a smaller 700ml cup with a spout lid, a dough tool and a chopping blade. With a 1200W motor, it is powerful enough to crush ice, and the parts are dishwasher-safe.

What’s the deal: Get 64% off this extremely sophisticated electric toothbrush. Typically £450, the Oral-B iO8 Series is now just £160 (a saving of £290).

Why we chose it: This Oral-B toothbrush is now at its lowest price ever and is filled to the brim with tech, including six brushing modes, a pressure sensor that flashes red when you brush too hard and an interactive colour display. With this purchase, you also get free next day delivery.

13. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | £349.95 £289.95 (save £60 or 11%)

What’s the deal: Save £60 on these premium noise-cancelling headphones. Typically found for just under £350, the over-ear headphones are now £289.95.

Why we chose it: These headphones are jam-packed with features including Active Noise Cancellation, built-in voice control via Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri, and a six-mic setup. If you’ve been looking to invest in a pair of ANC headphones, but the price has been putting you off, we’d take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | £349.95 £289.95 (save £60 or 11%)

What’s the deal: Almost two thirds off this supercar driving experience for thrill-seekers at Red Letter Days.

Why we chose it: Know a Top Gear fan? The lucky recipient will get behind the wheel of three different supercars for three miles each, and they’ll get to enjoy a high-speed passenger ride from an experienced driver. The 58% saving makes this exhilarating gift much more affordable. Red Letter Days has plenty more experience gifts on sale – perfect for those tricky to buy for family members.

What’s the deal: Save 20% on these premium straighteners.

Why we chose it: ghd straighteners remain ever popular. The Platinum+ straightener is a clever bit of kit. It monitors heat 250 times per second to adjust its temperature to meet your hair’s needs. It includes a nifty wishbone hinge for those who also wish to curl or wave their locks. Other ghd models are on sale, but this is a great price on a premium model.

What’s the deal: This 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro is down from £999 to £949. It’s not the biggest saving in the world, but this is still a fresh new product from Apple, so any saving is a good one. Plus, claim up to £150 cashback and get Apple TV+ free for 3 months.

Why we chose it: The iPad Pro impressed us in our full Apple iPad Pro review, bagging a five-star rating across all the categories we test tablets against. Our expert tested the 12.9-inch model and explained, “we’ve tried to push it to various limits, we’ve actively gone looking for faults”, but they couldn’t find anything aside from the high price point. But, they admitted, “the amount of premium technology on board this tablet goes a very long way towards justifying paying so much for it.”

The £50 discount may not be huge, but this is an iPad worth paying for. Plus, if you trade in an eligible older model, you can claim £150 in cashback. This deal also includes 3 months of Apple TV+ for free.

What’s the deal: This 2021 Samsung TV currently has seen another £100 price drop at Amazon. Usually priced at £949, the 4K 65-inch TV is now just £599.

Why we chose it: This is a substantial saving on a TV that is not yet a year old. And, it has some brilliant features. These include; working with Alexa and Google Assistant, 4K picture quality, and Motion Xcelerator, an algorithm that predicts and automatically compensates frames, making it great for gaming.

18. Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit | £129.99 £84.99 (save £45 or 35%)

What’s the deal: Save £45 on this Philips Hue Starter Kit. The kit includes two bulbs, a Hue button and a Bridge for just £84.99.

Why we chose it: This is everything you need to make your lights “smart”. Simply connect your Bridge to your router, screw in your new lights and control them via the ‘Philips Hue’ app. These lightbulbs allow you to set schedules (so you never come home to a dark house), change colour, and sync with your music or movie.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit | £129.99 £84.99 (save £45 or 35%)

19. Hotel Chocolat Wreath Box | £40 £33.99 (save £6 or 15%)

What’s the deal: Get 15% off this Hotel Chocolat box. Normally £40, the chocolate box is now just £33.99.

Why we chose it: This is the perfect Christmas gift (for yourself or someone else). The box contains 40 chocolates, two solid chocolate snowflakes and one chocolate wreath. Flavours include caramel espresso martini, burnt caramel praline, mulled wine and carrot cake.

Hotel Chocolat Wreath Box | £40 £33.99 (save £6 or 15%)

20. Fitbit Versa 3 | £199.99 £154.99 (save £45 or 23%)

What’s the deal: Get £45 off the latest Fitbit Versa model at Amazon. The Fitbit Versa 3 is typically found for just under £200 but is currently on offer at £154.99.

Why we chose it: Awarded four out of five stars in our Fitbit Versa 3 review, we loved its no-nonsense UI and great range of features that include a built-in voice assistant, heart tracker with heart rate zone notifications, GPS tracking and 20+ exercise modes.

Fitbit Versa 3 | £199.99 £154.99 (save £45 or 23%)

What’s the deal: Typically priced at £54.99, the Far Cry 6 (PS5) is now just £39.99. That’s a saving of £15 or 27% off a game that was only released last month.

Why we chose it: This Amazon-exclusive edition includes the full game, plus additional digital content in the form of The Jungle Expedition Pack. Have an Xbox? The Xbox Series X version of the game is also discounted to the same price.

Best Black Friday sales live now: retailers from A-Z



Technically, Black Friday 2021 will take place this Friday 26th November, but many UK retailers have already started their Black Friday sales. Here are the best of the bunch, organised from A-Z to help you find what you’re looking for.

Scroll down further, and we’ve also listed popular retailers and brands which haven’t yet kicked off sales, plus our expert pick of the best Black Friday deals available now.

Popular brands which haven’t launched Black Friday sales yet:

Waiting patiently to tick something off your Christmas gift list? The following brands will keep you waiting for a little longer:

Hotel Chocolat – No confirmed Black Friday deals here, but there are discounts across a few chocolate boxes and bundles and deals on Amazon

– No confirmed Black Friday deals here, but there are discounts across a few chocolate boxes and bundles and deals on Amazon Pandora – 20% off, confirmed to start at 12am on Thursday 25th November. Sign up to become a club member and gain access to the sale three days early

– 20% off, confirmed to start at 12am on Thursday 25th November. Sign up to become a club member and gain access to the sale three days early Sonos – The premium audio brand doesn’t have any Black Friday deals yet, but there are a number of offers on their refurbished models

– The premium audio brand doesn’t have any Black Friday deals yet, but there are a number of offers on their refurbished models Uniqlo – The Uniqlo Black Friday sale begins at 12am on 26th November but sign up to hear about the offers first and get £10 off your first online order

– The Uniqlo Black Friday sale begins at 12am on 26th November but sign up to hear about the offers first and get £10 off your first online order Vodafone – Holding page still states’ coming soon

What products will be popular for Black Friday 2021?

Last year, search experts Semrush confirmed that the most in-demand product groups were laptops, TVs, microwaves and furniture. Yet, Google searches for individual products were ten times greater in some cases. The Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Apple’s AirPods and Apple Watch were among the most sought after products last year and Amazon Black Friday deals also continued to prove popular.

We are already seeing similar demand for these products in 2021, helped by the release of the iPhone 13, Nintendo Switch OLED, AirPods 3 and Apple Watch 7.

This means that the iPhone 12 series and other previous generation devices will see discounts during the shopping event, so it’s definitely worth keeping an eye out for Black Friday iPhone deals. If you’d prefer not to wait to buy the new Apple flagship, we’ve pulled together the best deals currently available on our iPhone 13 availability page. Or, for more advice on which smartphone to choose, read our guides on iPhone 13 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro or decide on an iPhone 12 using our iPhone 12 vs mini vs Pro vs Pro Max comparison.

Are Black Friday deals real?

Yes – in fact, it’s usually in the Black Friday sales that you’ll find the hottest discounts of the year. It’s at this time of year that you’ll see retailers at their most competitive, dropping prices as low as possible to outbid their rivals.

Demand for the annual sales event also continues to grow. According to figures from Adobe, online sales on Black Friday last year reached $9.03 billion, up 22% from $7.4 billion the previous year. And, search experts Semrush reported a 14% global increase in interest for Black Friday last year.

That being said, there’s a fair bit of filler alongside the killer: not every deal you’ll find during the Black Friday sales is a gem. Money Saving Expert, Martin Lewis, has warned people against getting “caught up in the hype” of Black Friday.

He instead suggests making a list of everything you intend to buy. “[N] ow’s a good time to start noting down the prices of items – that way you’ll know if it’s a good deal when the Black Friday bonanza kicks off,” he advises on his website. “Do your own research to make sure you’ve found the best deal and before you spend, ask yourself, do I need it? Can I afford it? If the answer is no to any of those questions, then DON’T buy.”

How to get a good deal on Black Friday: top tips

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of discounts that you’ll find online during the Black Friday sales. We’ve put together a few tips and tricks to help you get prepared for deal-hunting.

If you’ve been thinking about buying a high-value tech item this year, now is the time to do it. But don’t pin all your hopes on one item – put a wishlist together instead. For example, if you’re thinking of replacing your phone, read our best smartphone or best Android phone guides, and search out a handful of devices that pique your interest. We’re certain at least one of them will be discounted come Black Friday.

instead. For example, if you’re thinking of replacing your phone, read our best smartphone or best Android phone guides, and search out a handful of devices that pique your interest. We’re certain at least one of them will be discounted come Black Friday. The last year or so has been riddled with stock issues on popular items such as AirPods, Nintendo Switch consoles and iPhone models. Unfortunately, these are expected to continue through to Christmas, so we suggest not pinning all your hopes on Black Friday itself. Instead, take advantage of the early Black Friday deals that are currently going live.

that are currently going live. Don’t always go for the latest generation device . Black Friday can provide some brilliant deals on tech as retailers look to shift older models. Many of these products won’t be more than a year old. For example, with the Google Pixel 6 just being announced, the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G will likely see some good discounts.

. Black Friday can provide some brilliant deals on tech as retailers look to shift older models. Many of these products won’t be more than a year old. For example, with the Google Pixel 6 just being announced, the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G will likely see some good discounts. Price drops shouldn’t always be taken at face value: retailers like to exaggerate their deals by listing RRPs that might no longer reflect actual prices. A great online tool is CamelCamelCamel, which will tell you the price history of an Amazon product, so you get a better sense of the deal’s quality.

Shop around. Always shop around! When you see an amazing deal, add it to your shopping basket. Then, use that window of time to take a look through prices from competing retailers in Google’s Shopping comparator. Keep in mind that stores like Currys and John Lewis promise to match prices that are cheaper elsewhere – hold them to it.

Always shop around! When you see an amazing deal, add it to your shopping basket. Then, use that window of time to take a look through prices from competing retailers in Google’s Shopping comparator. Keep in mind that stores like Currys and John Lewis promise to match prices that are cheaper elsewhere – hold them to it. We’d also suggest considering the price and speed of delivery and the returns policy. For example, AO offers free 100 day returns, which is a great option if you’re buying for someone else or just know you might not be able to return the item straight away.

And remember, it is only a decent deal if you intend to buy the product in the first place. It’s easy to get carried away with the sheer quantity of deals around at the moment. If it’s a product you’ve wanted for a while or something you (or someone else) will get a lot of use out of, and it’s now discounted – go ahead – otherwise, maybe just take a moment to double-check you’re getting a decent saving.

We love a good deal at RadioTimes.com – so much so that we share ones we like in a regular newsletter. Interested? Take a look below.

Why is Black Friday called Black Friday?

Black Friday is a shopping tradition that’s been going strong in the US for decades – it always takes place on the day after Thanksgiving. Many believe that the term Black Friday comes from the notion that businesses operate at a financial loss or are “in the red” until the day after Thanksgiving. Huge discounts and sales were said to bring them back “in the black” (in profit).

Actually, however, it’s now believed that police officers in Philadelphia were the first to coin the phrase, describing the day after Thanksgiving when shoppers and visitors flooded the city, causing traffic jams and requiring the officers to work long shifts.

Last year, the US alone saw a 34% increase in Black Friday searches, making it the biggest year yet for the event. It took a surprisingly long time to gain popularity in the UK, only becoming a fixture in the sales calendar a few years ago. Now, though, it is well and truly here to stay, and you’ll find very few British stores that don’t get in on the deals action at the end of November.

Our expert team has tested hundreds of devices, including everything from smart speakers to the latest smartphones. In other words, we know our tech and what makes a good product.

Importantly for Black Friday, we also know what a good price looks like and are constantly monitoring the biggest retailers to bring you the best discounts. For more Black Friday discounts and buying advice, take a look at our guides:

