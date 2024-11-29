Here on the RadioTimes.com Technology team, we keep up to date with all of the Prime Video happenings, whether that's how to watch the upcoming Molly Mae Prime Video docuseries, how to watch Premier League games on Prime Video, or the latest news updates about the Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea adaptation, Nautilus.

We also keep a close ear to the ground for top Amazon savings, particularly during huge sales events like Black Friday. So far this November, we've seen Black Friday Kindle deals, Audible deals, and savings on the Amazon Fire Stick in these Black Friday streaming deals.

Now, you can save on Amazon Prime Video, too.

For a limited time only, customers can get up to 50% off great movies and TV series when you buy through Prime Video.

You might have seen that, from Friday 15th November, Amazon offered a selection of popular movies, such as Bad Boys: Ride or Die – Bonus X-Ray Edition, A Quiet Place: Day One, and The Fall Guy, from as little as £1.99. However, dare we say, this 50% off deal trumps that.

Start your 30-day free Prime membership at Amazon

When does the Amazon Prime Video Black Friday deal start?

Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy star in House of the Dragon. HBO

The Amazon Prime Video Black Friday offer, which sees you secure 50% off fantastic movies and TV shows, is happening right now, having gone live this morning (Friday 29th November).



When does the Black Friday Prime Video offer end?

As this Black Friday Prime Video deal went live on the day of Black Friday (Friday 29th November), so we feel it's only apt that this offer finishes on Cyber Monday, Monday 2nd December.

What films and TV shows are included in the Amazon Prime Video Black Friday 2024 deal?

Anya Taylor-Joy as Imperator Furiosa in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Warner Bros

At the time of writing, we know a selection of the movies and TV series included in the Amazon Prime Video Black Friday offer and, boy, are there some blockbusters.

Prime Video customers can watch huge movies such as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, the Mia Goth movie MaXXXine, which is part of the acclaimed X trilogy, the 2024 movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and The Bikeriders which boasts a stellar cast of Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy and Austin Butler.

Plus, if you're keen to start a new TV series this winter period, may we interest you in House of the Dragon? This offers sees you save up to 50% on all seasons of House of the Dragon.



For more information on Black Friday, take a look at the Black Friday start and end dates.

Is this the cheapest price for Prime Video?

om Hardy as Danny and Austin Butler as Benny in The Bikeriders. Universal

This year, the Black Friday 50% off Prime Video offer is the best we've seen, and here's why.

Prime Video gives you access to hundreds of films and TV series, such as the big name ones we've mentioned above.

Typically, an Amazon Prime membership will set you back £8.99 per month (or £95 for the year), or £5.99 per month if you're only looking to access Prime Video.

So far this year, we've seen an impressive Odeon and Prime Video offer which saw customers get 40% off 70 films, including Despicable Me 4, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mean Girls (2024), and Terminator 2: Judgement Day, when they booked an Odeon cinema trip in October.

In July, we saw an extended 40-day free Amazon Prime Video trial on channels such as MUBI, BFI Player, Crunchyroll, and Curzon.

Plus, there was a limited time offer for students at Amazon Prime; students could get six months Prime Student Membership for free, and when the six month period ended, students could continue watching Prime for the reduced price of £4.49 per month.

While these are fantastic offers, the 50% Black Friday saving is the deal which will save you the most money. The offer which was comparable to this one was the Odeon and Prime Video 40% off discount, which was only applicable when you bought a cinema ticket, and only counted for movies, not TV series, too.



