Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: top offers on Kindle, earbuds and more

Amazon is renowned for offering great value on Black Friday and some fantastic deals have already dropped. In this article we’ll be updating you with the latest and greatest Black Friday deals on Amazon from now until Cyber Monday 2021.

As one of the most dominant forces in retail, Amazon will be one of the best websites if you are searching for offers on phones, smart speakers, laptops, earbuds, TVs, fitness trackers, e-readers, video doorbells, smartwatches, soundbars and more.

Highlights so far include an offer on Audible – you can sign up for 99p for the first three months (it’s usually £7.99 per month), AirPods Pro are the cheapest we’ve ever seen them on Amazon, plus you can get two 3rd gen Echo Dots for the price of one.

So, if you plan to be shopping for tech on Amazon this year, you’re in the right place. This page will consistently be updated with its top offers, deals and discounts. If you want to get your tech or Christmas gifts quicker, make the most of a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime (renews at £7.99 per month).

Best early Amazon Black Friday deals

Research published by SEMrush suggested Amazon was the second most Googled retailer in combination with the phrase ‘Black Friday’ globally last year – only trailing behind Walmart. From this time last year, top products on the site included Apple AirPods, Amazon Echo devices, the Fire TV Stick 4K, and PlayStation 5.

But what about this year? Look no further for the best early Black Friday deals at Amazon.

Quick links:

Stand-out Amazon Black Friday deals:

What’s the deal: Bag £4o off the Apple AirPods Pro. Now £199, they come with a MagSafe charging case and Active Noise Cancellation.

Why we chose it: Apple AirPods are always high in demand for Black Friday and it’s one of the only times of the year where we see substantial discounts. This is the cheapest ever Amazon price for the premium model in the AirPods series.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds | £279 £168.99 (save £92.01 or 33%)

What’s the deal: Now £186.99, these Sennheiser wireless earbuds currently have a saving of £92.01. Amazon has the best price on this rarely discounted model. Although, worth noting that some retailers state the RRP as £249.

Why we chose it: In our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds review, we gave these wireless earbuds 4.5 stars out of 5. Our reviewer particularly liked their comfortable fit, brilliant sound quality and battery life that lasted up to seven hours on a single charge. We gave the earbuds a spot in our best wireless earbuds list as the top premium model we have tested.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds | £279 £186.99 (save £92.01 or 33%)

Get three months of Audible for 99p | £7.99 per month

What’s the deal: You can currently sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible, for just 99p for three months. The first month costs 99p, while the second and third are free.

Why we chose it: Audible is home to thousands of audiobooks with current bestsellers including The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman, Atomic Habits by James Clear, plus the Harry Potter series. This deal saves you £22.98 over three months, since the normal cost is £7.99 per month, so you can try out the service in a really affordable way.

Kindle Paperwhite | £149.99 £79.99 (save £70 or 47%)

What’s the deal: Save £70 (47%) on the Kindle Paperwhite. The 32GB Wi-Fi Kindle is the cheapest we’ve ever seen.

Why we chose it: We’ve never seen this Kindle cheaper on Amazon, making it an attractive Christmas gift idea. Top features include it being waterproof, boasting a 6-inch display and a built-in adjustable light that lets you read indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Kindle Paperwhite | £149.99 £79.99 (save £70 or 47%)

What types of deals does Amazon have during Black Friday?

It’s also worth bearing in mind that there are several different types of deals during Amazon’s seasonal sales. They’re explained below.

Lightning deals require buyers to act fast. Many of the best prices offered during the sales period come in the form of lightning deals, but they’re short-lived, lasting for just a couple of hours.

require buyers to act fast. Many of the best prices offered during the sales period come in the form of lightning deals, but they’re short-lived, lasting for just a couple of hours. Deals of the day are similar to lightning deals in that they last for a limited period. However – as it says in the name – they last a whole day rather than a few hours.

are similar to lightning deals in that they last for a limited period. However – as it says in the name – they last a whole day rather than a few hours. Amazon’s best deals are another limited deal, but they can run for up to two weeks.

are another limited deal, but they can run for up to two weeks. Price discounts can run for up to a year but are often smaller discounts than the deals listed above. They don’t meet Amazon’s minimum discount threshold to be classified in one of the above categories.

can run for up to a year but are often smaller discounts than the deals listed above. They don’t meet Amazon’s minimum discount threshold to be classified in one of the above categories. Coupons can offer money off Amazon products but must be clicked on by the user on the product page in order to be used.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive sale for Amazon Prime members, hosted by and on Amazon’s own website. Prime Day only takes place online, whereas Black Friday is an online and in store event (where the retailer has a physical presence) and a whole host of retailers take part.

Is Prime Day better than Black Friday on Amazon?

The first thing to note in the Prime Day vs Black Friday debate is that you can only make Prime Day savings if you’re an Amazon Prime member, whereas Black Friday deals are accessible by everyone and don’t only take place on Amazon’s site.

Amazon was one of the first-movers in introducing Black Friday to the UK – the sales were originally an American phenomenon – but now there is healthy competition among a huge range of retailers for your custom. Take a look at our pages on John Lewis Black Friday deals and Currys Black Friday deals for some great examples and some big savings.

Will there be another Amazon Prime Day in 2021?

Normally Amazon only holds one Prime Day event per year, but one report – from Recode – suggested there may be another this year. That remains a rumour, and at this point, it feels very, very unlikely considering there’s so little time left in the year between Black Friday and the inevitable Christmas sales. Keep your eyes peeled, though, because Amazon Prime Day is always chock full of fantastic tech deals.

To get the full lowdown on the chances of another Prime Day in 2021, take a look at our in-depth guide to Amazon Prime Day. We’ll be updating that page if we get any further information on the next Prime Day. The last one took place in June 2021.

Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals to expect

Based on previous sale events, it’s likely Amazon’s own devices will be discounted, so that could include the Echo Dot speaker, Fire TV Stick series, Echo Show smart display, Echo Buds earbuds, Ring Doorbell, Kindle e-reader and Fire HD tablets.

Be sure to check out our recent Amazon device reviews:

The models released last year are now the previous generation, so they are likely to see heavy discounts, too. But that also goes for older models from other brands too, such as the Apple iPhone 12, AirPods 2 and original Nintendo Switch console.

While elusive PS5 stock is still hard to come by, at the time of writing, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X consoles remain among the ‘Most Wished For’ products in PC and video games on Amazon. So it’s clear they will continue to be in demand, but it’s unlikely that the next-gen machines will see any deals.

How to get the best Amazon Black Friday deals

Check Amazon price histories: Is it really a deal? For Amazon’s website, use the CamelCamelCamel tool, which shows you a price history of the item. This provides you with the lowest ever price, so you can make sure that the offer is worth it.

If an item is sold out, look elsewhere: If Amazon sells out of an item, make sure to check Currys and John Lewis. If they have it in stock, each pledges to match the price, so you should still be able to get it at the cost it was listed on Amazon.

Know your limits: A broader tip is to be aware of your budget and try not to panic buy. Stock may be more limited for some items this year due to supply issues related to the pandemic, but don’t buy something just because it has been discounted. Do research, know what items you want to look for, and read reviews beforehand.

Get a free Prime trial: It’s worth considering signing up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime just ahead of the sales so you can take advantage of the benefits, including fast delivery times. Note the trial turns into a paid service after the 30 day period ends. It automatically upgrades to a £7.99 per month membership tier.

