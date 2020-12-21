Best iTunes Movie deals you can buy this week

Every week, iTunes gives us more deals and great savings on many titles from across the movie world and as ever, we’re pointing you in the direction of some of the bets you can buy in the 4K format.

Advertisement

New 4K releases normally cost around £19.99 to buy on disc, but movies like Tenet have dropped for £13.99 – a huge saving.

And the deals are quite something too. The Dark Knight movies, all the Jurassic Park films and the Bad Boys trilogy are just some of the great sets of movies you can get right now for a steal of a price.

Not only those but The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies are all now upgraded to 4K and are part of the offer – as is every single official James Bond movie.

Here are the 4k movies that are on offer this week.

iTunes for £2.49

Rear Window

Vertigo

iTunes for £2.99

Bridge Over the River Kwai

Oldboy

The Dead Centre

Crash

Cinema Paradiso

The Woman

iTunes for £3.99

Die Hard

Divergent

Insurgent

Allegiant

Early Man

Fargo

It’s a Wonderful Life

Overlord

Murder on the Orient Express

Nobody’s Fool

Pet Sematary

Rain Man

Red 2

Step Brothers

The Golden Child

The Good the Bad and the Ugly

The Post

What Men Want

Wonder Park

iTunes for £4.99

300

A Dogs Way Home

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part 2

Pack to the Future Part 3

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Black Christmas (2019)

Bumblebee

Cats

Coming to America

Cliffhanger

Cold Pursuit

Crawl

Daddy’s Home

Daddy’s Home 2

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Despicable Me 3

Minions

Detective Pikachu

Dora & The Lost City of Gold

Don’t Look Now

Escape From New York

Evil Dead 2

Flash Gordan

Geostorm

Hitch

Hook

Hotel Transylvania

Ice Age 5

Instant Family

Jason Bourne

Justice League

Jurassic Park

The Lost World

Jurassic Park 3

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Kind Hearts & Coronets

Leon

Lock Up

Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Man of Steel

Men in Black

Motherless Brooklyn

Night School

Prince of Darkness

Rambo 2

Rambo First Blood

Rocketman

Sing

Snow White & The Huntsman

Terminator 2

The Dam Busters

The Fog

The Karate Kid

The Kitchen

The Legend of Tarzan

The Producers

The Secret Life of Pets

The Secret Life of Pets 2

They Live

Trading Plaes

iTunes for £5.99

Every James Bond has been remastered in 4K and you can buy them all for £5.99 each. If you need reminding of what all those films are, here is the complete list.

Dr No

From Russia with Love

Goldfinger

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Diamonds Are Forever

Live and Let Die

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker

For Your Eyes Only

Octopussy

A View to Kill

The Living Daylights

Licence to Kill

Goldeneye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World is Not Enough

Die Another Day

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

A Star is Born (2019)

Abominable

Aquaman

Batman Begins

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Black & Blue

Body Cam

Downton Abbey

Dunkirk

Fantastic Beasts

Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindlewald

Gemini Man

Inception

Like a Boss

My Fair Lady

Playing with Fire

Queen & Slim

Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon

Sonic the Hedgehog

Suicide Squad

The Fifth Element

The Goldfinch

The Good Liar

The Hobbit An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit The Desolation of Smaug

Thr Hobbit The Battle of the Five Armies

The Lord of the Rings The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings The Return of the King

The Prestige

The Rhythm Section

Wonder Woman

4K Bundles

Bad Boys 3 Trilogy £14.99

Beverly Hills Cop Trilogy £9.99

Back to the Future Trilogy £14.97

Doctor Sleep & The Shining £9.99

Hotel Transylvania 1-3 £9.99

How to Train Your Dragon Trilogy £14.99

Fast & The Furious 9 Movie Collection £24.99

Jurassic Park 5 movie collection £14.99

Labyrinth & Dark Crystal £5.99

Resident Evil Collection £19.99

Spider-Man 9 movie collection including Venom £29.99

The Equalizer 1 and 2 £5.99

Zombieland 1 and 2 £9.99

HD iTunes Movie deals

There are many movies you can buy just in HD too at some bargain prices. Highlights this week include:

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Mummy, True Romance, Ted 2, This is Spinal Tap, Love Actually and many more for £3.99.

For £4.99, look for titles like About a Boy, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Upgrade.

Advertisement

Wondering what is being released in cinemas this year? We have a UK 2020 film releases guide. For more tech news check out our Technology section.