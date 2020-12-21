Best iTunes Movie deals you can buy this week
It's a good week for James Bond fans...
Every week, iTunes gives us more deals and great savings on many titles from across the movie world and as ever, we’re pointing you in the direction of some of the bets you can buy in the 4K format.
New 4K releases normally cost around £19.99 to buy on disc, but movies like Tenet have dropped for £13.99 – a huge saving.
And the deals are quite something too. The Dark Knight movies, all the Jurassic Park films and the Bad Boys trilogy are just some of the great sets of movies you can get right now for a steal of a price.
Not only those but The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies are all now upgraded to 4K and are part of the offer – as is every single official James Bond movie.
Here are the 4k movies that are on offer this week.
iTunes for £2.49
Rear Window
Vertigo
iTunes for £2.99
Bridge Over the River Kwai
Oldboy
The Dead Centre
Crash
Cinema Paradiso
The Woman
iTunes for £3.99
Die Hard
Divergent
Insurgent
Allegiant
Early Man
Fargo
It’s a Wonderful Life
Overlord
Murder on the Orient Express
Nobody’s Fool
Pet Sematary
Rain Man
Red 2
Step Brothers
The Golden Child
The Good the Bad and the Ugly
The Post
What Men Want
Wonder Park
iTunes for £4.99
300
A Dogs Way Home
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part 2
Pack to the Future Part 3
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Black Christmas (2019)
Bumblebee
Cats
Coming to America
Cliffhanger
Cold Pursuit
Crawl
Daddy’s Home
Daddy’s Home 2
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Despicable Me 3
Minions
Detective Pikachu
Dora & The Lost City of Gold
Don’t Look Now
Escape From New York
Evil Dead 2
Flash Gordan
Geostorm
Hitch
Hook
Hotel Transylvania
Ice Age 5
Instant Family
Jason Bourne
Justice League
Jurassic Park
The Lost World
Jurassic Park 3
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Kind Hearts & Coronets
Leon
Lock Up
Mamma Mia
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Man of Steel
Men in Black
Motherless Brooklyn
Night School
Prince of Darkness
Rambo 2
Rambo First Blood
Rocketman
Sing
Snow White & The Huntsman
Terminator 2
The Dam Busters
The Fog
The Karate Kid
The Kitchen
The Legend of Tarzan
The Producers
The Secret Life of Pets
The Secret Life of Pets 2
They Live
Trading Plaes
iTunes for £5.99
Every James Bond has been remastered in 4K and you can buy them all for £5.99 each. If you need reminding of what all those films are, here is the complete list.
Dr No
From Russia with Love
Goldfinger
Thunderball
You Only Live Twice
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Diamonds Are Forever
Live and Let Die
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Spy Who Loved Me
Moonraker
For Your Eyes Only
Octopussy
A View to Kill
The Living Daylights
Licence to Kill
Goldeneye
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World is Not Enough
Die Another Day
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
Skyfall
Spectre
A Star is Born (2019)
Abominable
Aquaman
Batman Begins
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
Black & Blue
Body Cam
Downton Abbey
Dunkirk
Fantastic Beasts
Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindlewald
Gemini Man
Inception
Like a Boss
My Fair Lady
Playing with Fire
Queen & Slim
Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon
Sonic the Hedgehog
Suicide Squad
The Fifth Element
The Goldfinch
The Good Liar
The Hobbit An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit The Desolation of Smaug
Thr Hobbit The Battle of the Five Armies
The Lord of the Rings The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings The Return of the King
The Prestige
The Rhythm Section
Wonder Woman
4K Bundles
Bad Boys 3 Trilogy £14.99
Beverly Hills Cop Trilogy £9.99
Back to the Future Trilogy £14.97
Doctor Sleep & The Shining £9.99
Hotel Transylvania 1-3 £9.99
How to Train Your Dragon Trilogy £14.99
Fast & The Furious 9 Movie Collection £24.99
Jurassic Park 5 movie collection £14.99
Labyrinth & Dark Crystal £5.99
Resident Evil Collection £19.99
Spider-Man 9 movie collection including Venom £29.99
The Equalizer 1 and 2 £5.99
Zombieland 1 and 2 £9.99
HD iTunes Movie deals
There are many movies you can buy just in HD too at some bargain prices. Highlights this week include:
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Mummy, True Romance, Ted 2, This is Spinal Tap, Love Actually and many more for £3.99.
For £4.99, look for titles like About a Boy, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Upgrade.
