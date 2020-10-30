Get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited absolutely free

It may not be Black Friday just yet – but the deals are already rolling in.

Amazon is currently offering three months of its streaming service Amazon Music Unlimited absolutely free(!) – a bargain price for access to over 70 million songs.

This could be the start of many deals on the retail giant’s services – we also may expect deals on Amazon Prime and Audible during Amazon’s Black Friday deals. See below for details.

Get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

The Amazon Music Unlimited Deal offers three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free – allowing you to stream music to your Echo, Fire Stick, or other device on-demand and ad-free.

However, the offer is only valid to customers who are new to Amazon Music Unlimited, and will automatically renew after three months at £9.99 a month (£7.99 if you have Prime) unless you cancel.

The offer ends at midnight on 11th January 2021 – so there’s plenty of time to grab this deal.

How does Amazon Music Unlimited work?

Amazon Music Unlimited works much like other music streaming services – you can listen to any song anytime, anywhere. Simply log into the Amazon Music website, download the app to your PC or mobile or connect an Alexa compatible device, such as the new Amazon Echo, and you’re free to play songs, build playlists, get recommendations or even download music to listen offline.

Audio enthusiasts can also upgrade to Amazon Music HD for premium quality songs for an extra £5 a month, or get a 90-day free trial.

What is the difference between Prime Music and Amazon Music Unlimited?

Amazon Prime is a great deal – not only do you get Prime Video and free-next day delivery, but you also stream up around two million songs ad-free with Prime Music for no extra cost. You can sign up to Amazon Prime now and get a 30-day free trial.

However, for a little bit extra Amazon Music Unlimited gives you over 70 million songs – ideal if you want the full back catalogue of your favourite artist. Unlimited usually costs an extra £7.99 a month if you are a Prime member, or £9.99 if you’re not part of Amazon’s subscription service.

Amazon have already launched early offers on many products.