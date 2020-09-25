Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | release date, pre-order, price and more

Amazon’s annual launch event is taking place last night (24th September) and a whole host of new products were announced.

Advertisement

The latest to join Amazon’s entertainment offerings is the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite.

And because the Fire TV Stick is one of Amazon’s best-selling devices, the Fire TV Stick Lite will also be joined by a new-and-improved Fire TV Stick.

Announced at Amazon’s Launch Event 2020, the new Fire TV Stick features HDR compatibility and Dolby Atmos support for powerful, full-HD streaming

Both Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are 50% more powerful than the previous generation Fire TV Stick while using 50% less power. These two new products join the Fire TV Stick 4K to complete Amazon’s smart TV stick line-up.

What is an Amazon Fire Stick?

A media hub for all your streaming services in one handy device! Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, Spotify and any others that you can think of are all accessible on the Fire Stick with a menu that you can customise and order by which service you use the most. It also has a browser if you ever feel the need to surf the web on your giant TV!

It also combines many of the services on your dashboard so you can see what you are still to watch across multiple streaming services on one screen. It also includes the nifty, small, Alexa voice remote with dedicated volume, power and mute buttons so you can easily control your TV, soundbar and AV equipment. The tiny device plugs into the side of your smart TV and takes up very little space for the amount it can do.

How to pre-order the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon are yet to reveal an exact release date but have said both the new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite will start shipping in the UK next week. So not long to wait until you can pick one up if you have been waiting to enter the Fire TV world!

In the meantime, both the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are available to pre-order now.

How much will the Fire Stick Lite cost?

Costing just £29.99, the Fire TV Stick Lite will enable you to stream in full-HD with HDR and it comes with a new Alexa Voice Remote Lite. This is a great way to experience how handy a Fire Stick is for a cheaper price as the current, 4K standard version usually retails at £49.99 here in the UK, although that seems to have had a reduction too now.

Advertisement

Excited about Amazon Prime Day? Then make sure to keep an eye on Amazon’s Black Friday deals, too.