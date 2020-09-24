Accessibility Links

  3. Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | release date, pre-order, price and more

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | release date, pre-order, price and more

Everything you need to know about all new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon’s annual launch event is taking place tonight (24th September) and a whole host of new products have just been announced.

The latest to join Amazon’s entertainment offerings is the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite.

Costing just £29.99, the Fire TV Stick Lite will enable you to stream in full-HD with HDR and it comes with a new Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

And because the Fire TV Stick is one of Amazon’s best-selling devices, the Fire TV Stick Lite will also be joined by a new-and-improved Fire TV Stick.

Announced at Amazon’s Launch Event 2020, the new Fire TV Stick features HDR compatibility and Dolby Atmos support for powerful, full-HD streaming

It also includes the Alexa remote with dedicated volume, power and mute buttons so you can easily control your TV, soundbar and AV equipment.

Both Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are 50% more powerful than the previous generation Fire TV Stick, while using 50% less power. These two new products join the Fire TV Stick 4K to complete Amazon’s smart TV stick line-up.

How to pre-order the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon Fire TV
Amazon Fire TV

Amazon are yet to reveal an exact release date, but have said both the new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite will start shipping in the UK next week.

In the meantime, both the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are available to pre-order now.

Excited about Amazon Prime Day? Then make sure to keep an eye on Amazon’s Black Friday deals, too. 

