Special edition Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch announced for Europe

Nintendo has revealed a special Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch is coming to Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The limited-edition console will release in Europe on 30th November and Australia and New Zealand on 6th November as reported by Nintendo Life, and will come with several exclusive in-game items.

The redesigned Switch comes with exclusive blue and yellow joy-cons, with the game’s famous battle bus etched around the home button. The back of the console and the dock also both sport several famous Fortnite skins, such as Peely, Fishstick, and Beef Boss.

The console fittingly comes with Fortnite pre-installed as well as Wildcat Bundle Code, which gives players the Wildcat skin, a Sleek Strike Back Bling, four additional styles, and 2000 V-Bucks.

There’s no word yet on a UK price, though the custom Switch will reportedly sell for AU$469.95 (£266. 43) in Australia.

Fortnite first released on the Nintendo Switch in June 2018, and since then has become the most downloaded game ever on the popular console.

The bundle comes at a great time for iOS users, who found themselves unable to play the game following the legal dispute between Fortnite developer Epic Games and iPhone manufacturer Apple.

Fortnite recently began’s it’s Marvel-themed Season 4, which included several Awakening challenges based on the comic book characters such as finding Wolverine’s claw marks and Thor’s hammer Mjolnir.

