Best Fortnite merch: gifts and back to school items you can buy right now

The kids are (finally) back to school, Christmas is right around the corner and the cultural phenomenon that is Fortnite continues to take the world by storm. Much more than just a video game, Fortnite is everywhere and if you have a child who adores it, or maybe even you do, we have taken a look at some of the best gifts and back to school items you can buy.

Ranging from lunch boxes to toys to bedsheets, there is so much out there you can get and the choices seem infinite. But here are some of the best ones we have found ahead of the upcoming Black Friday sales.

Lunch Bag for School, Raven and Skull Trooper £15.95

Lunch boxes sure have changed since our day. If you want your child to have one of the coolest gaming lunch bags going, look no further than the raven and skull trooper design here. With three different designs to choose from, there is a version here for everyone- whether it’s for your child or you just want a cool bag to take your lunch to work in.

“A practical lunch boxes for girls and boys with handles, a long strap to wear it around your shoulder and a sturdy all-around zip from one of the most popular gaming brands. With plenty of room for sandwiches, snacks or fruits, it will be a perfect school and travel lunch bag.”

Buy now at Amazon for £15.95

Fortnite camouflage backpack £23.95

If you have the lunch box, why not go all out by getting a Fortnite themed backpack for their school books to go in too. We’ve looked at many different designs but this one is our favourite thanks to its colourful design and fun style.

“This Fortnite rucksack is perfect for all little school-age gamers and features a camouflage print with dance moves on the front and straps and a black front pocket with white logo. This cute backpack for children has adjustable padded straps for comfort, a zipped front pocket and a main compartment with padded back. With comfortable straps and easy wipe material, it’s perfect for everyday use”

Buy now at Amazon for £23.95

Fortnite Stationery Set £11.95

Who says that stationery sets have to be boring? They definitely are not if you’re a Fortnite fan and you own one of these as not only does it look amazing, but it comes with all your child needs to be ready to get to work in the classroom.

“The back to school stationary set includes – 1 x A4 Notebook (black, 30 x 20 cm, Ruled Lines), 1 x pencil case (green camo, 20 x 7.5), 1 x Notepad (black, 10 x 8 cm), 5 x colouring pencils, 1 x HB pencil, 1 x ruler, 1 x sharpener and 1 x eraser.”

Buy now at Amazon for £11.95

Fortnite digital alarm clock £13.99

With the above, your child will be ready to impress when they get to school but let’s not forget the most challenging aspect of having a school-aged kid in your home – actually getting them to wake up on time to get to school in the first place! Well, this should help with that as a Fortnite alarm clock is a great way to actually get them excited to wake up each morning.

“The Alarm Clock backlit display features time, date and temperature that are very clear to see, glow in the dark. 12 hour and 24-hour format, along with Fahrenheit and Celsius temperature can be switched with one mere push. The alarm clock is made of high-quality ABS materials and is safe for kids. Be amazed as it gently fades through the colours of the rainbow! ”

Buy now at Amazon for £13.99

Nerf Fortnite TS Blaster — Pump Action Dart Blaster £30.00

Despite the ever-changing landscape of children toys, there seems to be one constant over the generations and that is the joy of owning and firing a Nerf gun! Well with this one, you can “blast 4 darts in a row from this 4-dart, pump-action blaster that’s hand-powered by you” and it does not even require batteries to work! It also includes “8 Official Nerf Mega darts and has storage on the stock for 4 darts, so you can keep backup darts nearby for fast reloading”. Consider us sold!

Buy now at Amazon for £30.00

McFarlane Fortnite Dire 7 Inch Action Figure £14.99

McFarlane is known for making beautiful action figures from many popular titles and they have certainly not dropped the ball with Fortnite. This is just one of many designs that you can get to brighten up any children bedroom or office workspace, and the even better news is that Zavvi currently has an offer on. You can, for a limited time, buy three for £30 (from various franchises) and they have many different characters that you can choose from. If you love action figures, McFarlane is definitely one of the best in the business.

Buy now at Zavvi for £14.99. But don’t forget the 3 for £30 offer!

Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader Pop! Vinyl Figure £9.99

Love them or hate them, Funko pops are huge and whilst some may say the strange designs can be off-putting – they are still a massive seller with collectors scrambling to get their hands on as many as possible. Of course, Fortnite is no exception and there are countless amounts of pops for the game out there. We’ve chosen the cuddle team leader here but the chances are, if you have a favourite Fortnite character, you will be able to find a pop for them.

Buy now at Zavvi for £9.99

Fortnite Reversible Two-Sided Grey Bedding Duvet Cover With Matching Pillow Case £19.99

Add this to the list of things we would want for ourselves it was available in king size! Your child can now sleep in style in this amazing bedding and as it is reversible, you can swap it about and change the style whenever you see fit!

“Everyone’s favourite moves are here with this officially licensed Fortnite single duvet! Featuring your favourite emotes in a repeating pattern, this Fortnite duvet is the perfect addition to any Fortnite fan’s bedroom. Reversible as well, meaning they get 2 great designs in one.”

Buy now at Amazon for £19.99

Black Knight Fortnite Halloween costume £22.99

With Halloween right around the corner, look no further than the Black Knight Fortnite costume to get your child ready to be dressed to impress to the mark the occasion. Although let’s be honest, if you have a Fortnite loving child in the house, this will likely be something they will want to wear all year round, regardless of whether it’s the spooky season or not.

“With the look of chainmail and a shield for a mask, you should have what it takes to see off those pesky husks. But don’t underestimate the zombie-like monsters. They’re hungry and destructive, not unlike the Black Knight himself!”

Buy now at Game for £22.99

Fortnite beanie hat £8.75

“Winter is coming” may be from a different franchise altogether but it is still true! For a steal of a price, you can make sure your child keeps his or her ears warm this winter with this simple, yet stylish, Fortnite beanie hat! Not only will they be protected from the cold, but they will look cool and be the envy of their classmates to boot!

Buy now at Amazon for £8.75

