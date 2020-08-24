The Amazon Fire Stick is a gadget that allows you to make any TV “smart” so that you can watch all your favourite Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ shows on the bigger screen.

The addition of the Alexa Voice remote also allows you to simply tell the TV to change the channel or turn up the volume. Users can even go a step further and control their thermostats, lights and plugs via the Fire Stick if they have compatible devices.

And, with almost 200 Amazon Fire Stick channels just a button (or voice command) away, it is no surprise that the smart TV stick reached over 34 million users last year – but, can you watch normal TV on an Amazon Fire Stick?

The simple answer is yes. As well as being able to watch live football on Amazon Fire Stick, there are various free apps available to help you stream live TV, along with dedicated catch-up services like BBC iPlayer and All 4.

For now, here is everything you need to know about watching TV on an Amazon Fire Stick.

Can you watch live TV on an Amazon Fire Stick?

For £39.99, an Amazon Fire TV Stick can be a great gadget for assembling all your favourite streaming services in one place. An even more valuable feature is the ability to watch live TV in all rooms of the house – whether they have aerials or not.

While the Freeview App is not available on the Amazon Fire Stick, there are other apps that will enable you to watch your favourite shows in real-time.

With TVPlayer, you get access to over 50 UK channels including BBC One and Two, ITV, Channel 4, Cbeebies and Film 4. A basic subscription is free but there is a premium option offering more channels.

Costing £6.99 a month, subscribers can also watch MTV, Comedy Central, TLC and a range of history and documentary channels. For those who just want to test the water, there is a one month free premium subscription available for first time users.

If you have a specific TV show or channel in mind, you might find catch-up services like BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and All 4 more useful. All of these have live-streaming capabilities as well as the usual on-demand feature. They are completely free to use, they just require you to set up an account first.

What else can you watch on an Amazon Fire Stick?

On the Amazon Fire Stick you will find a huge array of apps and catch-up services for your choosing. These include streaming services Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Hayu and BritBox.

Beyond that, there are catch-up services such as UKTV Play, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My 5 that are dedicated to specific channels, along with apps such as YouTube, Vevo, BT TV and Curzon Home Cinema.

All the apps are free to download, but some – such as the streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video – will require you to buy a subscription. Amazon Prime Video does offer a 30-day free trial, though, which is a great way to explore the full range of TV shows and films available before parting with any cash.

