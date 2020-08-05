Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Cheapest Amazon Fire TV Stick deals ahead of Black Friday

Cheapest Amazon Fire TV Stick deals ahead of Black Friday

Stream direct to your TV with the Amazon Fire Stick

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Amazon Fire Stick

There are loads of great TV smart sticks now on offer which allow you to stream your favourite shows from services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer straight to your TV.

Advertisement

One of the most popular devices is the Amazon Fire Stick which comes with Alexa voice control, making those lazy box-set days even more relaxed.

On the Amazon Fire Stick you can get access to a whole range of channels and platforms including Prime Video, ITV Hub, Hayu, YouTube, Netflix and the new Disney+.

Read more info on the Amazon Fire Stick.

The smart stick is available on Amazon as well as at a number of competing retailers. Some do temporarily drop prices, so it’s worth keeping track of where’s selling them the cheapest.

Earlier this year, Amazon launched deals on their own devices, resulting in sales across multiple brands. Later this year the national Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day sale events are expected to kick off with huge savings. As the Fire Stick is an Amazon product, there could be especially good deals to be had in the Amazon Prime Day 2020 offerings.

Check out some of the cheapest Amazon Fire Stick deals available now below for a taste of what to expect later this year.

The best original Amazon Fire Stick deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Fire Stick
Amazon

Amazon Fire Stick from Amazon – currently out of stock

Amazon Fire Stick from Argos – £39.95

Buy now for £39.95 at Argos

Amazon Fire Stick from Very – £39.99

Buy now for £39.99 at Very

The best Amazon Fire 4K Stick deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

For those looking for Ultra HD streaming, the 4k Amazon Fire Stick might be a preferable choice.

Amazon Fire 4K Stick from Argos – £49.99

Buy now for £49.99 at Argos

Amazon Fire 4K Stick from Amazon – £49.99

Buy now for £49.99 at Amazon

Advertisement

Amazon Fire 4K Stick from Very – £49.99

Buy now for £49.99 at Very

Article-widget-rail-thumb1

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off a summer case

Six bottles of bestselling wine for just £38.94, plus free delivery!

tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Mo Farah, Mobot (Getty)

How to watch Twitch Prime Crown Up Tournament live on Amazon Prime Day

Patrick Melrose

Fans are already loving Benedict Cumberbatch’s Patrick Melrose

black mirror universe

Black Mirror season five’s Easter eggs show how every series is connected in one shared universe

Zachary Quinto as Spock in Star Trek (2009) and Patrick Stewart as Picard in Picard (Paramount, Amazon)

How Picard surprisingly ties into the modern Star Trek movies