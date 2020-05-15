Hoenn Throwback Pokemon Go Challenge 2020 guide – steps and research tasks explained

Pokemon Go’s Throwback Challenge of the Hoenn region takes place this weekend until 22nd May giving you a chance to get a Groudon.

Advertisement

The quest is designed to celebrate the third generation of Pokemon and the games released around them – Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald.

Just like the previous weekend challenges, Kanto and Johto, the Hoenn Throwback Challenge means the Pokemon from the region will spawn more often.

You can also hatch the seven-kilometer eggs you get during the event, and if you want another Pikachu with a hat on your list, well, there’s another kind during the event.

Skitty will also spawn Shiny for the first time during the challenge event.

How does the Hoenn Throwback Challenge 2020 work in Pokemon Go?

Just like the other Research quests back players complete tasks to earn special rewards.

The Hoenn Throwback Challenge has eight quest steps linked to the Gym Leaders in the games Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald.

The other recent quest was paid, but this one is free for all players. You only have a week to access it though and complete every challenge in the event.

When does Hoenn Throwback Challenge start and end?

The Hoenn Throwback Challenge is the third of the five special events running concurrently and starts from Friday, 15th May to Friday, 22nd May at 1pm local time.

If you completed the Kanto and Johto Throwback Challenge then continue on to complete Hoenn and the following Sinnoh Throwback Challenge.

Once you complete all four you’ll unlock the Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 event that will run from 3rd June to 8th June. Finishing all five weeks will reward you with a Genesect.

Hoenn Throwback Challenge 2020 quest steps

Step 1

Catch a Rock-type Pokemon – 500 stardust

Catch three Fire, Grass or Water-type Pokemon – 10x Poke Balls

Johto Throwback Challenge make-up reward – 5x rare candies

Rewards: 2x Razz Berry, 1x Pinap Berry and a Nosepass encounter

Step 2

Catch a Fighting-type Pokemon – 500 stardust

Power up a Pokemon – 5x Pinap Berries

Make three nice throws – Lairon encounter

Rewards: 1x Razz Berry, 2x Pinap Berries and a Hariyama encounter

Step 3

Catch an Electric-type Pokemon – 500 stardust

Send a gift to a friend – 1x incense

Make three Curveball Throws – Wailmer encounter

Rewards: 2x Razz Berries, 1x Pinap Berry and a Manectric encounter

Step 4

Catch a Fire-type Pokemon – 500 stardust

Earn a candy while walking your Buddy – Trapinch encounter

Catch three weather boosted Pokemon – Bagon

Rewards: 1x Razz Berry, 2x Pinap Berries and Camerupt encounter

Step 5

Catch a Normal-type Pokemon – 500 stardust

Make three Great Throws – Shedinja encounter

Power up a Pokemon three times – 10x Great Balls

Rewards: 2x Razz Berries, 1x Pinap Berry, Slakoth encounter

Step 6

Catch a Flying-type Pokemon – 500 stardust

Catch a Water, Bug or Electric-type Pokemon – 10x Ultra balls

Battle another trainer – Absol encounter

Rewards: 1x Razz Berry, 2x Pinap Berries and a Swellow encounter

Step 7

Catch a Psychic-type Pokemon – 500 stardust

Catch a Ghost-type Pokemon – 5x Revives

Give your Buddy 3x treats – 1x Charge TM

Rewards: 2x Razz Berries, 1x Pinap Berry and Claydol encounter

Step 8

Catch a Water-type Pokemon – 500 stardust

Take a snapshot of Water-type Pokemon – Clamperl encounter

Evolve a Pokemon – 1x Star Piece

Rewards: 1x Razz Berry, 2x Pinap Berries and a Sealeo encounter

Step 9

3x claim reward 3000 XP

Reward: 10 Rare Candies, Groudon encounter with Fire Punch

Hoenn Throwback Challenge 2020 Research Tasks

There are a range of themed Research Tasks that you get from spinning PokeStops. They are as follows:

Battle another trainer – Combusken encounter

Catch an Electric-type Pokemon – Swellow encounter

Catch 2x Normal-type Pokemon – Skitty encounter

Earn a heart with your Buddy – Marshtomp encounter

Evolve a Pokemon – Snorunt encounter

Give your Buddy a treat – Corphish encounter

Play with your Buddy – Lotad encounter

Send 2x Gifts – Treecko encounter

Trade a Pokemon – Ralts encounter

The Research Tasks will only appear for the event, but if you collect it, you can hold on to it after the event and complete it then.

Advertisement

Don’t want to look at your phone all the time? Pokemon Go Plus Watch lets you ditch the phone screen for a wristband. You can also get different wristbands for your Pokemon Go Plus Watch.